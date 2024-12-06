Generals' Sennecke, Marrelli Shine In 5-3 Victory Over London

December 6, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, ON - The Oshawa Generals travelled west to London to take on the Knights for the first time since losing to them in the OHL Cup finals in May. The Knights were on a 19-game winning streak heading into the game on Friday night, and your Generals snapped it!

Just over seven minutes into the game, while 4 on 4, London opened the scoring on Blake Montgomery's sixth of the season.

With 6:49 left in the first period, Oshawa was penalised, giving London their second powerplay opportunity. Cowan scored, extending his regular season point streak to 56 games and the lead to 2-0.

To start the second period, the Knights took a three-goal lead courtesy of William Nichol. But the Generals did not go away. A tic-tac-toe play between Marrelli and Sennecke ended with a Marrelli shot finding the back of the net, 3-1.

Another powerplay was awarded to Oshawa after a cross-check on Matthew Buckley. Just eleven seconds into the man advantage, a Sennecke shot-pass found an open Barlow parked out front, who tipped it up and over the shoulder of the Knights goalie. Oshawa cut the deficit to just one after forty minutes of play.

The Generals came out in the third period flying. Tyler Graham scored the tying goal on a beautiful slot pass from Owen Griffin. Three minutes later, Luca D'Amato fed Captain Ben Danford, whose point shot found the back of the net to take the lead 4-3.

1:10 after the go-ahead goal, Beckett Sennecke picked up the puck in the neutral zone, beat the London defender one-on-one, and went bar down to extend the lead to two.

London pulled the goalie late in the game but could not mount a comeback. The Generals snapped their 19-game winning streak and handed them their fifth loss of the season.

Oshawa is back in action tomorrow against the Saginaw Spirit. Catch all the action on Rogers TV and CHL TV or listen on Oshawa Generals Radio. Puck drops at 7:05 PM.

