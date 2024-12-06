Game Day - December 4 - GUE vs. OS

December 6, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Friday, December 6th is the seventh annual Toy Drive sponsored by Zehrs in support of the Salvation Army as the Storm host the Owen Sound Attack.

Zehrs in partnership with the Guelph Storm are rewarding fans that support the Salvation Army by donating a new unwrapped toy for local families during the holiday season. Each fan who donates an unwrapped toy will receive a raffle ticket to win one of eight great prizes donated by Zehrs and the Guelph Storm. The top prize includes a commemorative hockey stick signed by the 2023/2024 team. New toys can be donated in the Community Corner at the top of section 116.

Who to Watch - Guelph Storm

Lev Katzin

94th overall selection in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection

Had 143 points (56 goals, 87 assists) in 81 games played with the U16 AAA Toronto Marlboros in the 2022/2023 season

Had 33 points (10 goals, 23 assists) in 57 games played with the USHL Green Bay Gamblers in the 2023/2024 season

Who to Watch - Owen Sound Attack

Landen Hookey

164th overall pick in the 2020 OHL Priority Selection

Leads the Owen Sound Attack with 28 points (9 goals, 19 assists) in 27 games so far this season

Head-to-Head

Head to Head 2024/2025 Reg. Owen Sound 0-2-0-0 Guelph 2-0-0-0

Head to Head 2023/2024 Reg. Owen Sound 2-4-1-1 Guelph 6-1-1-0

Last 5 Years Owen Sound 16-14-5-2 Guelph 21-12-3-1

Last 5 Years OS vs. GUE @ Guelph Owen Sound 6-9-2-2 Guelph 13-3-2-1

Last 5 Years OS vs. GUE @ Owen Sound Owen Sound 10-5-3-0 Guelph 8-9-1-0

