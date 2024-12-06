Kitchener Get Set to Host Greyhounds Friday Night at the Aud

Kitchener, ON- The Blueshirts look to extend their win streak to five games on Friday night against Sault Ste. Marie. This is the final visit to The Aud this season the season for the Greyhounds. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

TV: Rogers Channel 20 (Kitchener) 

TV: Rogers Super Sports Pak Channel 469 (Ontario)

Video Stream:  OHL Live on CHL TV 

Radio: 570 AM CKGL 

HEAD-TO-HEAD:

Last Meeting:

The two clubs last clashed on November 8th at The Aud, where the Rangers secured a 4-0 victory. Matthew Andonovksi (Ottawa Senators), Luca Romano, Trent Swick (Vegas Golden Knights), and Andrew Vermeulen each found the back of the net. Cameron Mercer, Chris Grisolia, Adrian Misaljevic, Jakub Chromiak, and Carson Campbell each added an assist. The Rangers tested SOO goaltender Landon Miller (Detroit Red Wings) with 14 shots before being replaced by overage netminder Charlie Schenkel, who faced 18 shots and allowed one goal.

Over the Years:

Friday's game against the Greyhounds marks the third-of-four meetings this season. So far, the Rangers have earned three points against the SOO, with their first matchup ending in a shootout loss. Over the past five seasons, the Rangers and Greyhounds have faced off 19 times, with the Rangers holding a 7-10-1-1 overall record. However, they've been stronger at home, posting a 5-3-1-0 record at The Aud. Across those 19 games, the Rangers have scored 74 goals while allowing 71. Their best performance in this span came during the 2022-23 season when they finished with a 3-1-0-0 record.

Scouting the Rangers (19-5-2-1)

Third in the Western Conference, second in the OHL

The Rangers extended their win streak to four after Tuesday night's game against the Brantford Bulldogs. Winning the 29th annual Teddy Bear Toss game with a final score of 6-3. Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators) made the fur fly with a breakaway goal, along with adding two assists. Chris Grisolia, Alexander Bilecki, Max Dirracolo, Trent Swick (Vegas Golden Knight), and Andrew Vermeulen each grabbed a goal. Haeden Ellis earned his way on the scoresheet with his first OHL point, assisting Grisolia's goal, while Cameron Arquette, Carson Campbell, and Vermeulen also chipped in with assists.

Jackson Parsons was faced with 26 shots, allowing three to finish the game with a .885 save percentage.

Rangers To Watch:

Adrian Misaljevic has been a key component of the Rangers offensive success this season. Leading the team as the top point scorer, goal scorer and assist-getter with 15 goals and 20 assists for 35 points. Misaljevic has contributed heavily to the power play, having five goals and 11 assists on the man advantage. Over the past ten games, the winger has nine points (3G, 6A). Against the Greyhounds this season, he has one assist. Misaljevic was selected to play for the Western Conference Team for the Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game on January 15th.

Defenceman Cameron Reid leads the Rangers as the top defenceman, having five goals and 18 assists in 27 games. Reid has a plus/minus of 11 being the best on the Rangers. In his sophomore season, Reid has collected 13 power play assists. Reid was selected to play for the Western Conference Team for the Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game on January 15th.

Andrew Vermeulen has played 25 games this season, having seven goals and assists for 14 points. The forward has impressed upfront, having one goal and two assists on the man advantage. This season, Vermeulen recorded a goal against the Greyhounds. Heading onto a three-game point streak after Tuesday's game against Brantford, having two goals and four assists in this span.

Scouting the Greyhounds (13-13-0-0)

Sixth in the Western Conference, 13th in the OHL

After a four-game losing streak, the Greyhounds came out on top on Wednesday night in Saginaw for a final score of 2-0. Owen Allard (Utah Hockey Club) netted the game's opening goal 11 minutes through the second frame, being assisted by Caeden Carlisle and Marco Mignosa. Finishing the third period, Justin Cloutier earned the insurance goal, with Carlisle tallying his second assist and Brady Smith having the secondary.

Saginaw tested Landon Miller (Detroit Red Wings) with 38 shots for his first shutout of the season.

Greyhounds to Watch:

Justin Cloutier leads the Greyhounds as the top point scorer with 13 goals and 11 assists for 24 points in 26 games. The 2005-born winger is currently riding on a four-game point streak, on which he has registered four goals and six points. This season, Cloutier has been particularly effective on the man advantage, having three goals and four assists. In his 16 career games against Kitchener, Cloutier has notched four goals and three assists.

Playing in his fourth season with the Greyhounds, Owen Allard (Utah Hockey Club) has made an impact in his eight appearances this year, having a 4-5-9 stat line. Last season, the centerman played 55 games, tallying 18 goals and 26 assists for a total of 44 points. Last season, the centerman played 55 games, tallying 18 goals and 26 assists for a total of 44 points. Allard showcased his talent representing Canada's National Junior Team at the 2024 World Juniors, where he recorded two goals and one assist in five games. His performance earned him a spot in the 2024 NHL Draft, selected 135th overall by the Utah Hockey Club. Although the Ottawa native has yet to face the Rangers this season, he's a player to watch closely.

Blueliner Andrew Gibson (Nashville Predators) has appeared in 24 games this season, contributing four goals and three assists. He leads all Greyhounds defensemen in goals and trails Caeden Carlisle by just one point for the top spot among the team's blueliners. Gibson found the back of the net in his first matchup against the Rangers this season. Gibson has been invited to Canada's National Junior Team selection camp for 2025 in Ottawa, ON. Last season, he showcased his offensive prowess, tallying 12 goals and 32 assists for 44 points across 68 games.

BROADCAST COVERAGE

Friday's game vs the Soo Greyhounds will be televised live throughout Kitchener and the Waterloo Region on Rogers TV, cable channel 20, and can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Super Sports Pak on channel 470 for cable subscribers. The game will be streamed live online on OHL Live on CHL TV. Additionally, fans can listen to Friday night's action on the radio on CityNews 570 AM CKGL.

UP NEXT:

The team will complete the second half of their back-to-back on Saturday in Windsor, facing off against the Spitfires at the WFCU Centre. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. After a game-free week, they'll return to action on home ice, hosting the Kingston Frontenacs for the lone time this season Friday, December 13th with puck drop at 7 p.m.

