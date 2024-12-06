Rangers Blank Greyhounds, Extend Win Streak to Five
December 6, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener, ON - Two players celebrating milestones tonight had a huge impact in the Rangers' 3-0 win over the Greyhounds. Chris Grisolia, playing in his 200th career game, scored two goals while Jackson Parsons, making his 100th career start, stopped all 27 shots he faced for his league-leading 16th win and fourth shutout.
The Rangers spread out their scoring, recording one goal in each of the three periods. Matthew Andonovski opened the scoring for the Rangers. Chris Grisolia scored the last two blasting a one-timer from the right face-off circle in the middle frame and slotting the puck into the empty net in the third to seal the home ice victory.
Attendance: 6,574
Game Highlights
Scoring Summary:
1st Period
SOO 0, KIT 1
7:38 Matthew Andonovski (3) - Cameron Mercer, Tanner Lam
2nd Period
SOO 0, KIT 2
14:05 Chris Grisolia (5) - Carson Campbell, Cameron Reid
3rd Period
SOO 0, KIT 3
16:52 Chris Grisolia (6) - Luca Romano
Three Stars of the Game:
First Star: Jackson Parsons (27 saves, Fourth Shutout)
Second Star: Landon Miller (SOO)
Third Star: Chris Grisolia (2G)
The Numbers Game:
Shots: SOO 27 - KIT 48
Power play: SOO 0/1 - KIT 0/4
FO%: SOO 54.7% - KIT 45.3%
The Starting Goalies:
W: Jackson Parsons (KIT) - 27/27 Saves, 0 GA, 1.000 SV%
L: Landon Miller (SOO) - 45/47 Saves, 2 GA, 0.957
UP NEXT:
The team will complete the second half of their back-to-back on Saturday in Windsor, facing off against the Spitfires at the WFCU Centre. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. The East Avenue Blue return to action on home ice hosting the Kingston Frontenacs for the lone time this season on Friday, December 13th with puck drop at 7:00 p.m.
Kitchener Rangers' Chris Grisolia and Soo Greyhounds' Keegan Gillen in action
