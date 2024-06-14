The Stadium at Tidewater Landing Reaches Major Construction Milestone

June 14, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

PAWTUCKET, RI - Fortuitous Partners and Rhode Island FC held a "topping off" ceremony Friday morning to celebrate the final piece of structural steel being raised and installed at The Stadium at Tidewater Landing. Upon completion, The Stadium at Tidewater Landing will be a 10,500-seat, multi-use stadium and Rhode Island FC's home base. Governor Dan McKee, Pawtucket Mayor Don Grebien, and Secretary of Commerce Liz Tanner joined RIFC leaders, players, fans, and club partners to sign the final piece of steel and watch as it was raised.

The stadium is part of a larger public-private partnership in downtown Pawtucket which will include housing, restaurants, retail stores, and recreational amenities. The private investment in Tidewater Landing represents the largest private capital investment in any Rhode Island development in over a century.

"The Stadium at Tidewater Landing is a key part of the greater Tidewater Landing project that will revitalize long-vacant land in Pawtucket, turning it into a place for people to live, shop, work, and watch Rhode Island's only professional soccer team compete. From day one, I have believed in this project. I am so proud of our progress, and I look forward to celebrating more construction milestones in the future," said Brett Johnson, Fortuitous Partners founder and partner, and co-founder and chairman of Rhode Island FC.

"The Tidewater Project is more than just a soccer stadium: it's an economic game-changer for Pawtucket and Rhode Island," said Governor Dan McKee. "The latest progress is a testament to our strong public-private partnership and I'm grateful for the hard work and perseverance of our leaders. This is another milestone on our way to welcoming more good-paying jobs and revitalizing the riverfront."

The entire Tidewater Landing project is being built in multiple phases on two sites totaling 25 acres on both sides of the Seekonk River.

"Today is a monumental day for the City of Pawtucket, as we reach a pivotal point in the Tidewater Stadium project," said Mayor Donald R. Grebien. "I want to thank our partners at Fortuitous, and at the State House, who have continued to believe in this project since the beginning. On behalf of the entire City of Pawtucket, we look forward to welcoming Rhode Island Football Club, officially home to this beautiful stadium!"

Tidewater Landing is the result of over five years of close collaboration between the state of Rhode Island, the Executive Office of Commerce, the Rhode Island House and Senate, the City of Pawtucket, the Pawtucket City Council, and developer Fortuitous Partners.

"With the upcoming completion of The Stadium at Tidewater Landing, we are taking the first step in transforming a former brownfield site into a thriving economic hub for the City of Pawtucket, paving the way for future growth and revitalization," said Secretary of Commerce Liz Tanner.

Since kicking off the 2024 USL Championship season in front of a sold-out Bernie Stadium at Bryant University, Rhode Island FC continues to build excitement on the field and in the community in its inaugural season. The club has seen six players receive USL Championship Team of the Week honors and Head Coach and General Manager Khano Smith was named Coach of the Week after the club's first-ever victory against Las Vegas Lights FC.

"This is a remarkable day for Rhode Island FC, the City of Pawtucket and the State of Rhode Island," said RIFC Head Coach and General Manager Khano Smith. "It's an honor to be a part of this milestone celebration. We have seen the impact our fans have on our matchday atmosphere and we can't wait to see our new home here at The Stadium at Tidewater Landing full of noise, passion and energy."

"Today is an incredible celebration marking a historic event for the people of Rhode Island," said Rhode Island FC President David Peart. "It is an honor to celebrate this milestone amongst a united community of passionate fans and supporters. We look forward to building an incredible matchday environment that will make The Stadium at Tidewater Landing an unforgettable experience for all to enjoy."

Brett Johnson was unable to attend the event because of his daughter's graduation.

