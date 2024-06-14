San Antonio FC Acquires Defender Nelson Flores Blanco Via Transfer from North Carolina FC

June 14, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC has acquired defender Nelson Flores Blanco via transfer from North Carolina FC on a multi-year deal, pending league and federation approval. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"We're pleased to announce the acquisition of Nelson Flores Blanco, El Salvador's starting left wingback, from North Carolina," said SAFC Head Coach Alen Marcina. "Nelson is a dynamic player with high potential, dedicated to performing at both ends of the field and adds valuable depth to the left side of the field."

Flores Blanco comes to the Alamo City after four years in his second stint at North Carolina FC. The 24-year-old competed for three seasons with the team in USL League One, making 30 appearances in 2023 to help the club secure its first league title. He made the jump to USL Championship with the team in 2024, featuring in six matches across all competitions. Before his return to North Carolina, he spent time in the National Independent Soccer Association with former members Oakland Roots SC and San Diego 1904 FC.

Flores Blanco has 14 caps for the El Salvador national team since debuting in 2017. He was most recently called up for the squad's 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, assisting once in the 3-1 win over St. Vincent and the Grenadines on June 9.

San Antonio FC travels to take on Indy Eleven Saturday, June 15. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. CT, and the match will be broadcast on ESPN+, TelevisaUnivision and Bally Sports Southwest. This season is presented by Toyota.

