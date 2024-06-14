Oakland Roots and Soul Sports Club Partner with LIUNA
June 14, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots News Release
Oakland, CA - Oakland Roots and Soul SC partner with LIUNA as the clubs official Labor Union Partner. LIUNA is the Laborers' International Union of North America, a powerhouse of workers who are proud to build the United States and Canada.
"A sustainable community is literally built by a skilled and experienced union workforce creating our infrastructure - from roads, bridges, and transit to schools and skyscrapers to solar plants and wind farms," stated Andrea Lepore VP, Brand Partnerships Oakland Roots and Soul "We are honored to partner with the proud men and women of LIUNA to amplify their quality work throughout our Northern California built environment."
LIUNA today honors a heritage that began more than a century ago when courageous workers overcame hostility, threats and violence to join together for better lives. They honor that heritage through current struggles - being heard in government, raising standards for workers and employers on the job, and reaching out to a new generation of workers yearning for a better life.
"Partnering with the Oakland Roots and Soul SC provides visibility to developers and planners with a robust workforce to create state-of-the-art infrastructure. Additionally, LIUNA is a strong advocate for projects that strengthen communities by creating family-supporting union jobs," Fernando Estrada, Business Manager, LIUNA Local 304.
