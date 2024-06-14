Hartford Athletic Acquire Defender Younes Boudadi, Transfer Forward Romario Williams to Indy Eleven

June 14, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

HARTFORD, Conn. - Hartford Athletic announced today that they have acquired defender Younes Boudadi via transfer from Indy Eleven. In a corresponding transaction, the Club has transferred forward Romario Williams to Indy Eleven.

"I'm very excited to be coming back to Hartford. The fanbase there was amazing during my first stint and I can't wait to see them back, play with them behind me, and give everything I have to bring the success they deserve," said Boudadi. "Coach Burke has a high pedigree, and when you combine that with the talented group he has put together, my goal is to be an additional piece to the puzzle with the goal to do something special this season."

The 28 year old Boudadi comes back to Hartford with three assists to his name across eight appearances so far this season. He signed with Indy ahead of the 2023 season and turned in a strong showing with Indiana's team, making 32 appearances and notching four assists. The Belgian wingback was a frequent feature for Athletic and proved to be consistently reliable over his two quality campaigns with the Club, totaling over 5,000 minutes across 57 appearances and ranking at the top of the team in several defensive categories in both seasons. In 2022, he led the team in minutes played (2,796), interceptions (61), crosses (96), and was second on the team in duels won (138). At the end of that season, Boudadi was voted the Defensive Player of the Year in Hartford's Fans' Choice Awards.

"Younes is an outstanding outside back with proven ability in this league," said Hartford Athletic Head Coach and General Manager Brendan Burke. "He is athletic, good in the air, and has composure on the ball in the defensive and attacking thirds. We recognized that his contributions in the attack already this year with three assists in eight appearances could be an added element to our production up top. We love the way he competes and look forward to seeing him work with our strong group of defenders."

Williams departs Hartford after scoring two goals across 11 appearances. Boudadi will be available for selection in Hartford's home match against the Pittsburgh Riverhounds this Saturday, June 15th at 7:00 PM. Tickets are available at hartfordathletic.com/single.

