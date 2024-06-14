Everything You Need to Know Before Orange County SC Ventures to the Olympic City to Face the Switchbacks

June 14, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







Kickoff: Saturday, June 15 (6:00 PM PDT)

Where: Weidner Field (Colorado Springs, CO)

How to Watch: ESPN+, TUDN, With the CLC at The Harp Inn in Costa Mesa

Orange County SC heads to the Rockies in search of their second win on the last leg of their three match road trip, when they face Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on Saturday, June 15 at 6:00 PM PDT. A familiar face has led the Switchbacks to an unbeaten record in their last five, while the County Boys look to get back in the win column.

A RECENT AVALANCHE LED BY A FAMILIAR FACE

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC enter Saturday's contest in 7th place in the USL-C Western Conference. Despite a sluggish start to the season (1-5-1), the Switchbacks have shifted their momentum to power ahead on an undefeated stretch of five league matches heading into Saturday. While only one of those five teams during that stretch would make the playoffs if they started this weekend, you still have to get the job done, no matter who is in front of you. The Black and Orange will be facing former teammate and former USL Championship Final MVP Ronaldo Damus, who currently leads the Switchbacks with six goals scored this season. Five of his six goals have come in Colorado Springs' last five matches. No one else on the team has more than one.

2024 Regular Season Record: 5-5-2 (7th in USL-C Western Conference)

Goals Scored: 13 I Goals Allowed: 12 I Clean Sheets: 4

Players to Watch:

F Ronaldo Damus

F Maalique Foster

A ROCKY START TO THE ROAD TRIP

Orange County SC suffered a devastating 2-1 loss to rival Phoenix Rising FC at Phoenix Rising Soccer Complex last Saturday in Phoenix, AZ. Forward Ethan Zubak brought the Black and Orange level in the 57th minute and then found themselves up a man in the 84th minute, but conceded the winner three minutes later. The County Boys now look to turn the tide heading into their second match of this three match roadtrip. While they also continued their streak of fielding the youngest matchday squad in the league, average age against PHX was 22.2 years old, veteran midfielder Seth Casiple returned to the Starting XI in Phoenix and brought his endless motor and much needed stability to the middle of the park.

Players to Watch

M Seth Casiple

D Ryan Flood

All-time record:

Orange County SC is 8-2-7 all-time against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC.

Previous Matchup: 2023 USL Championship Playoffs

Orange County SC 0 - 1 Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC (Championship Stadium, Irvine, CA)

Scoring summary: Tyreek Magee 84' (COS)

¡EL NEGRO Y ANARANJADO VIVO EN TUDN!

This week the USL Championship announced a landmark multiyear media partnership with TelevisaUnivision, the world's leading Spanish-language media company, that will see USL Championship matches now broadcasted on TUDN! Orange County SC will take place in the inaugural weekend of broadcasts, with #COSvOC airing on TUDN at 6:00 PM PDT, directly following #INDvSA. Orange County SC's home match with Phoenix Rising FC on Wednesday, September 25 at 7:00 PM will be the club's second scheduled match on TUDN.

ORANGE COUNTY...ASSEMBLE!

