Las Vegas Lights FC Signs Veteran Free Agent Midfielder Dre Fortune

June 14, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas, NV - Las Vegas Lights FC today announced it has signed free agent midfielder Dre Fortune. The 27-year-old returns to the USL Championship after logging 15 goals and five assists across 90 regular-season appearances in League action from 2019-2021. Most recently, Fortune spent the last three seasons primarily with Kalju FC's senior roster in Estonia's First Division. The transaction is pending league and federation approval.

"We are pleased to welcome Dre Fortune to Las Vegas Lights FC. Dre brings a significant level of veteran experience and success domestically and abroad," said Las Vegas Lights FC Sporting Director Gianleonardo Neglia. "We look forward to incorporating Dre into our roster and midfield corps."

After beginning his career with Rochester in 2016, Fortune joined North Carolina FC for the 2017 NASL campaign before the Club appeared in USL in 2018 and USL Championship in 2019. In 2021, Fortune moved to Memphis 901 FC, recording two goals and two assists before heading overseas.

While in the Estonian topflight, Fortune recorded 32 appearances and recorded six goals and four assists in three seasons (2021-2023).

Fortune made his Trinidad & Tobago national team senior roster debut on Oct. 15, 2019 and has earned 11 caps with the squad. The dual citizen spent time with the United States Under-15 squad before joining the T&T U-17 and U-20 sides.

Now with the Lights, Fortune and Las Vegas hit the road for a Friday contest against Loudoun United FC (4 p.m. PT / National: ESPN+, Local: SSSEN).

