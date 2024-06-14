Las Vegas Lights FC Announce Summer Theme Night Schedule

June 14, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas Lights FC News Release







Las Vegas, NV - Las Vegas Lights FC today announced additional details on a slate of entertaining and exciting evenings at Cashman Field this summer on the club's theme night calendar.

Entering the midway point of the first summer month, on the field, the club has continued to be focused on continuing to make a postseason push. In order to do so, the Lights have made it a stated priority to secure points at home and make Cashman Field a fortress - a venue at which the Club has a five-pack of home matches in June. Nearing the official halfway point in the USL Championship regular season, the Lights are in the hunt for a first playoff berth and have already amassed a top three winning percentage thus far in Club history. Under new leadership and a new roster, the team's vision within the painted lines has been creating an attractive brand of soccer that entertains and delivers results.

It is fitting then that the summer also marks the traditional uptick in gatherings for entertainment outdoors with family and friends. Over the course of the summer months, the Lights set out to become a central hub for the Las Vegas community, bringing of course those can't miss soccer moments while also celebrating theme nights that recognize those in our lives who mean a great deal to us: neighbors, leaders, colleagues, relatives and buddies (including our four-legged pals).

Whether fans have been with the Club since day one, are experiencing it for the first time or are making their way back to the venue to cheer on a club they can proudly call their own, the summer months mark a busy lineup of moments to gather and enjoy the beautiful game.

A first opportunity to switch up the traditional workweek - and skip the early-week cooking - happens just next Tuesday. The Lights return home to Cashman Field on June 18 to face the Colorado Switchbacks FC (7:30 p.m. ET) on the heels of a win in their last home match last weekend (June 8). As part of the early-week matchday festivities, the Club is hosting several "Taco Tuesday" specials at Cashman Field, led by $3 carnitas tacos and $5 beers. Fans can purchase the carnitas tacos at both Lights Out Grill locations. Ticketed fans 21 years and older can purchase select 12 oz canned beers throughout the venue at Lights Out Grills, Papa Johns, Deck Bar and Main Bar.

Summer weekend enthusiasts will also find that additional highlights of Lights summer theme nights across June through August include:

Youth Soccer Night, presented by US Bank (June 22):

The Lights are welcoming youth soccer players from around Nevada and encourage youngsters to wear their youth soccer jersey that evening.

All ticketed kids 12 and under wearing a youth soccer jersey are able to take a penalty kick on the field post-match at no additional cost.

Pride Night (June 29):

The Lights will celebrate Pride the day before the Las Vegas Pride celebration.

Fans 21 and older can purchase a custom, multi-colored concoction - the "Rainbow Cocktail" - and enjoy the special 12 oz vodka drink for $5.

Back to School Night, presented by Silver State Schools Credit Union (August 10):

All kids 12 and under will receive a Lights t-shirt at the gates that evening

As part of the Club's appreciation for the hard work of teachers year-round ahead of their return to the classroom, teachers are eligible to receive 20% off single-match tickets in-person by showing their ID at the box office.

Canines at Cashman Night, presented by America First Credit Union (August 24):

Fans are able to bring their best friend (doggo) to the game at no additional cost in special dog-friendly sections, with water stations available in the venue.

Additional details, including a required waiver form, safety regulations and doggie do's and don'ts are set to be added to the ticketing page.

Each theme night match will also feature a special pregame Pink Scarf recognition of members of the community.

Beginning at just $20 for all fans, single-match tickets to all home matches this summer are available at lasvegaslightsfc.com.

Later this summer, the Club looks forward to providing further details on the fall theme nights as the club looks forward to hosting Hispanic Heritage Night (Sept. 14), #DonateLife Night (Sept. 21), Kick Cancer Night (Oct. 5) and Fan Appreciation Night (Oct. 19).

The Sept. 14 match will also serve as College Night with university students showing their ID at the box office set to receive 20% off tickets to that match.

