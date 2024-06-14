North Carolina FC Sends Defender Nelson Flores Blanco to San Antonio FC

CARY, N.C. - North Carolina FC has transferred defender Nelson Flores Blanco to fellow USL Championship club San Antonio FC for an agreed-upon fee, pending league and federation approval. Flores Blanco was in his fifth season across two stints with North Carolina FC and played a key role in the team's USL League One championship in 2023.

Flores Blanco played in four matches, including three starts, for NCFC in 2024. The Alexandria, Virginia native appeared in 28 games, making 26 starts, in 2023 during NCFC's championship season. He played 2,376 minutes, had two assists, and 51 clearances, winning 61.2% of his tackles and 53.6% of his duels. He was named to the USL League One Team of Week 12.

Flores Blanco joined NCFC in 2017, signing his first professional contract with the club out of DC United's academy. He played two seasons in Cary before heading west to play for San Diego 1904 and Oakland Roots in 2019-2020. He rejoined North Carolina FC in 2021 and had been with the club since.

"It's been a pleasure to watch Nelson grow as a person and soccer player over the years. He will be missed, but this is an exciting opportunity for him to continue to develop in a new environment. Nelson's future is very bright, and we wish him all the best. He will forever be a champion here and an important part of our club," said NCFC Head Coach and Sporting Director John Bradford.

The 24-year-old Flores Blanco has become a mainstay on the El Salvador National Team with 10 caps since 2021, including CONCACAF Gold Cup play and World Cup qualifiers.

Flores Blanco will be eligible for the San Antonio roster this weekend. The NCFC roster now has 24 players under professional contracts and eight signed to academy contracts.

