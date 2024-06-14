Indy Eleven Acquires Romario Williams from Hartford Athletic

June 14, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

INDIANAPOLIS - Indy Eleven today announced the acquisition of Romario Williams via transfer from Hartford Athletic. In a corresponding move, Indy has transferred defender Younes Boudadi to Hartford. Per club policy, terms of the deal will not be disclosed, and the transaction is pending league and federation approval.

Williams appeared in 11 matches, making seven starts, at Hartford this season. The forward has a pair of goals off 13 shots in over 600 minutes of action.

Williams was selected as the third overall pick by Montreal in the 2015 MLS Draft. He played a pair of games for the MLS side that season as well as seven on loan at FC Montreal. The 2016 and 2017 seasons saw Williams appear in 49 total matches for the USL's Charleston Battery FC, where he scored 25 goals and registered four assists.

His success brought him back to the MLS in 2018 as Williams spent two seasons as part of the Atlanta United organization. Overall, he saw action in 19 matches with the first team, playing in 17 to help the club win the 2018 MLS Cup, and 12 with Atlanta United 2. During the 2019 season, Williams appeared in seven matches with the Columbus Crew.

Williams returned to the USL Championship in 2020, scoring eight goals in 16 matches for Miami FC before playing internationally for Egyptian Premier League's Ittihad Alexandria SC and Qadsia SC out of the Kuwait Premier League in 2021.

In July of 2022 he returned to the U.S. and played in 10 matches with New Mexico United before joining Colorado Springs ahead of the 2023 season. Williams scored 15 goals, tied for seventh in USL Championship action, and added three assists in 29 appearances with the Switchbacks.

The Jamaican has earned 15 caps and scored a pair of goals for the senior national team since his debut on Nov. 13, 2016. Williams also played for the U-17 side prior to college, making three appearances in the 2011 U-17 FIFA World Cup and five appearances in CONCACAF qualifiers.

As part of the transaction, Boudadi returns to Hartford, where he played during the 2021 and 2022 seasons. Over two seasons in the Circle City, Boudadi played in 40 matches logging over 3,000 minutes and registering seven assists.

Indy returns home to host San Antonio FC on Saturday. Kick is slated for 7 p.m. ET and will air locally on WISH-TV, as well as on TelevisaUnivision, and stream on ESPN+. The Boys in Blue are unbeaten in 11 matches across all competitions and have a club-best seven consecutive wins in USL Championship action.

