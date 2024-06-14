El Paso Locomotive FC Academy Committed to Community Service

June 14, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







EL PASO, Texas - Over the last season, El Paso Locomotive FC's fully funded U-20 Academy team has committed to giving back to the local community with acts of service.

As a team that proudly represents El Paso when competing at tournaments of every level, from national to local, the Locomotive Academy U-20 strives to give back to the city that has raised them and supported their young athletic careers.

So far, the team has packaged food at the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank, cleaned up trash at Keystone Heritage & Desert Botanical Park and walked dogs for El Paso Animal Services. Additionally, the players have helped coach Lil' Locos camps, training the next generation of El Paso soccer players.

As the Locos prepare for their inaugural season in the Elite Clubs National League (ECNL), they remain dedicated to doing their part as active citizens and giving back. The Locomotive Academy will look to continue their service as the year progresses and aims to make as big of an impact it can for El Paso, wherever they go.

About the Locomotive Academy

Founded in 2020, the Locomotive Academy was created to provide unrivaled competitive opportunities for youth players in the Borderplex region. The Academy fields seven teams between 13-19, including a fully funded U-20 USL Academy program, and competes in three youth leagues: the Elite Club National League (ECNL), USL Academy League and the El Paso Premier League (EPPL). Through its league competitions and participation at various tournaments and showcases throughout the year, the Academy strives to provide players with direct exposure to numerous college and scouts while playing against some of the strongest youth teams in the country.

In addition to working with numerous colleges across the country, the Academy also grants players a pathway to train and play alongside the Locomotive senior team, giving the young athletes an opportunity to learn and develop alongside professional athletes and coaches through USL Academy contracts, the only youth soccer organization in El Paso to offer such opportunities. To learn more about the Locomotive Academy, head to eplocomotivefc.com/youth-soccer.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.