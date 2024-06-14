Memphis 901 FC Look to Make Statement vs. Western Conference Leaders

Saturday marks the end of a three-match homestand and big test for Memphis 901 FC as the Beale Street Boys welcome New Mexico United to AutoZone Park.

Memphis is unbeaten in six of their last seven games and it has a lot to do with stellar play from the four-piece Brazilian bossa nova band featuring Marlon, Bruno Lapa, Luiz Fernando and Lucas Turci.

At least one of the four Brazilians have contributed (scoring or assisting) in 14 of the club's last 16 goals going back to the 3-0 victory over Birmingham on April 27. Six of those have been Brazilian-to-Brazilian connections.

To be clear, Lapa considers himself the band manager, fitting considering how he connects the four in the midfield eventually getting the ball up to the lead man Marlon at the top of the formation.

Marlon leads the club with six goals and five assists as a breakout star in the central forward position. His play was recognized with USL Championship Player of the Month award in May after five goals and three assists in four matches.

Marlon scored the equalizer in the 11th minute of stoppage time as Memphis rallied to grab a point on Wednesday night.

"I think it says they're never down and out," Head Coach Stephen Glass said after Wednesday's thriller. "They've got a spirit that's unbelievable. I think our group of players have got unbelievable heart. They don't know when they're beaten and I think that's a huge, huge positive. We know we need to recover and go because New Mexico is coming Saturday and we know it'll be another tough game."

The Beale Street Boys will have their hands full as they host a New Mexico United side that has been tough to beat in 2024.

New Mexico sits at the top of the Western Conference standings with their 8-3-1 record. While all three of their losses this season have come on the road, New Mexico have been victorious in seven of their last nine matches.

"They're one of the best teams in the league, East and West," said Glass. "We'll be ready. It'll be a great challenge and I think it'll be a good game. Hopefully we get the backing of the fans like we did tonight and we'll excite them like we did tonight."

Kickoff for Saturday's match is set for 7:30 p.m. at AutoZone Park. Fans can get tickets on Memphis 901 FC's official ticket website.

