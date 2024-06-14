LouCity to Host Mexico's Cancún FC for July 13 Friendly

Louisville City FC will welcome championship-winning Mexican club Cancún FC to Lynn Family Stadium on Saturday, July 13, for its first international friendly of the summer.

The LouCity-Cancún matchup will double as a showcase of quality soccer and authentic Mexican culture at Lynn Family Stadium. Gates open for a pregame $2 happy hour at 6:30 p.m. ahead of kickoff at 8 p.m.

Tickets starting at just $12 are on sale now at LouCity.com or by calling (502) LOU-CITY. Season ticket members can also expect emailed communication to reserve their regular seats.

"To bring in a Cancún team that just won a title will be a great test for our team and another opportunity to connect with the local Hispanic community," said LouCity club president James O'Connor. "We encourage everyone to continue supporting these international friendlies and the unique experiences they create on and off the field."

Founded in 2020, Cancún FC secured a championship last year when claiming Liga de Expansión MX's Apertura 2023 covering the season's first half. That earned the Iguanas, as they are dubbed, a place in the Campeón de Campeones Final, a two-legged playoff final between the victors of the Apertura and Clausura (second half) competitions.

Cancún FC prevailed in a dramatic back-and-forth affair against Atlante FC on penalty kicks back in May.

"We are delighted to play a game in a great city like Louisville against a team that is top of the USL," said Giovanni Solazzi, vice president of Cancún FC. "It's a good opportunity to foster the relationship between USL and Liga de Expansión MX and a precedent to promote more international games between the two leagues in the future.

"We represent two fast-developing teams with huge ambitions. It's going to be a fun soccer night at Lynn Family Stadium, and we look forward to it!"

This will mark the second consecutive summer that a club from Mexico's second tier will make the trip to Lynn Family Stadium to face the boys in purple. In 2023, LouCity faced another championship-winning side, the Atlante FC squad that recently battled with Cancún.

Following LouCity-Cancún on July 13, LouCity hosts its second international friendly July 30. Previously announced, the boys in purple will match up against German giant Eintracht Frankfurt, which finished sixth in the top-tier Bundesliga and qualified for the prestigious Europa League for the 2024-2025 season.

