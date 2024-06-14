Danny Vitiello Wins Third Straight Save of the Week Poll

June 14, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento, Calif. - Today, the USL Championship announced that Republic FC goalkeeper Danny Vitiello's 78th-minute save against Monterey Bay F.C. on June 8 has been voted the league's Week 14 Save of the Week. This is the third straight week Vitiello has won the poll for the weekly top stop, voted on by fans across the league.

The reigning Goalkeeper of the Year came up big with a penalty save, denying Monterey Bay's Tristan Traeger from the spot. Vitiello got a foot on the attempt to send it away, his sixth career penalty save, and his third of four saves for the match. The stop preserved Republic FC's clean sheet - Vitiello's league-leading sixth of the season and his club's second shutout in three games.

Vitiello has now taken home Save of the Week honors in three straight weeksI. For the season, he has won the weekly poll five times, the most of any goalkeeper, and is one of only two goalkeepers to win the honor more than once in 2024. Vitiello's performance also earned him a selection to Team of the Week alongside forward Kieran Phillips.

Republic FC will face off with its second regional rival in as many weeks tomorrow night at Heart Health Park as Oakland Roots SC makes its way to Heart Health Park. Through three seasons, Sacramento has dominated the series with four wins, while Oakland has claimed one victory. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. and tickets to the match are available now at SacRepublicFC.com/tickets. The match will also be broadcast live in English and Spanish on FOX40 and Antenna TV 40.2, as well as streaming on FOX40.com, through the FOX40 News mobile app, and on ESPN+.

Fans looking for a fun pre-game opportunity can purchase tickets for Brewfest, a 21+ event that celebrates the region's thriving brewing community. From a commemorative mini stein to unlimited tastings from dozens of breweries, live music, and more - there's something for everyone. Brewfest tickets include entry to a special area at Heart Health Park as well as seats for the match against Oakland. For more information, visit SacRepublicFC.com/Brewfest.

