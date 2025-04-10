The Most Underrated Coach in MLS: Are We Taking Wilfried Nancy for Granted?: This Is MLS

April 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

1:31 Austin still not on the bandwagon 2:16 Real Salt Lake's Diego Luna is leveling up 3:47 Early results, long-term questions for the Loons 4:48 Josef Martínez moves into 6th all-time scoring 7:05 Report: Daniel Gazdag acquired by Columbus Crew 11:07 Sacha Kljestan's Top 5 managers this season 15:19 Columbus Crew chasing full potential 16:34 St. Louis CITY SC's inconsistent identity 17:58 St. Louis CITY SC vs. Columbus Crew 21:25 Tuning up Montréal, Kansas City, Toronto 29:00 Dream scenario for potential MLS arrivals

