The Most Underrated Coach in MLS: Are We Taking Wilfried Nancy for Granted?: This Is MLS
April 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Columbus Crew SC YouTube Video
1:31 Austin still not on the bandwagon 2:16 Real Salt Lake's Diego Luna is leveling up 3:47 Early results, long-term questions for the Loons 4:48 Josef Martínez moves into 6th all-time scoring 7:05 Report: Daniel Gazdag acquired by Columbus Crew 11:07 Sacha Kljestan's Top 5 managers this season 15:19 Columbus Crew chasing full potential 16:34 St. Louis CITY SC's inconsistent identity 17:58 St. Louis CITY SC vs. Columbus Crew 21:25 Tuning up Montréal, Kansas City, Toronto 29:00 Dream scenario for potential MLS arrivals
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com
#mls #highlights #goals
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from April 10, 2025
- By the Numbers: FC Cincinnati at D.C. United - FC Cincinnati
- The CF Montréal Women's Program Starts Its 2025 Season in Ligue1 Québec - Club de Foot Montreal
- Whitecaps FC become the first team in MLS history to twice advance past a Liga MX opponent in Mexico - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Inter Miami CF Completes Thrilling Comeback against LAFC to Advance to Champions Cup Semifinals - Inter Miami CF
- LAFC Eliminated from Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals After 3-1 Loss to Inter Miami - Los Angeles FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Columbus Crew SC Stories
- Columbus Crew Sign MLS SuperDraft Pick Cesar Ruvalcaba
- Three Columbus Crew Players Called up for National Team Duty, in Addition to Goalkeeper Patrick Schulte
- Columbus Crew Goalkeeper Patrick Schulte Called-Up to United States Men's National Team
- Columbus Crew Draw Houston Dynamo FC 0-0
- Columbus Crew Blanked by LAFC in Champions Cup Round of 16 Opener