The Full Time Clip: Charlotte FC Claims Spot in Round 1 of 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs

October 5, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







What started slow ended fast as Charlotte FC locked up a top seven finish in the Eastern Conference, guarenteeing a spot in Round 1 of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs. The Crown dominated most of the first half with Montreal seeing little to no chances. Right from the go, the likes of Pep Biel, Liel Abada and Karol Swiderski were immediately clicking. Nathan Byrne joined in as well, bombing up the right wing and continusouly starting attacks on goal.

Karol Swiderski maintained his run of form, finding the net once again after claming a true strikers goal. He pounced on an error from Montreal keeper, Jonathan Sirois, and punched it into the back of the net for the early lead

Going into halftime, Charlotte would feel the more confident side, controlling much of the first 45 minutes.

The second half the tides changed in favor of Montreal. They came out with a little more bite, controlled much of the possesion and were knocking on the door. But they never seemed too dangerous. Even when Josef Martinez finally subbed into the match, The Crown's low block held strong and never let any strong chances find their way through. Kristian Kahlina was forced to make only one save on the night.

Stoppage time brough the fireworks as Patrick Agyemang put the game to bed for The Crown. A sharp tackle from Iuri Tavares in Charlotte's own half provided an opportunity for Charlotte to counter, and they did just that. Brandt Bronico knew exactly what to do, hit the ball into space and let Pat go to work. Agyemang then took on Montreal's Joel Waterman 1v1, found his way into the box, cut the ball back to his left foot and chipped the keeper to seal the win. It was emphatic end to the night and an important one.

Charlotte FC currently sit 5th in the table with one match to go on Decision Day against D.C. United. NYCFC sit 6th but have a match in hand currently as they play their next match tomorrow. RBNY sit 7th, one point behind The Crown. Playoff positioning will be decided on the final day of the regular season but one thing is certain... playoff soccer is coming to the Queen City.

Man of the Match:

Nathan Byrne, Clean Sheet

