Columbus Crew Edge Philadelphia Union, 3-2

October 5, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union traveled to Lower.com Field to face Columbus Crew on Saturday night, falling 3-2. In the opening minutes of the first half, Columbus forward Cucho Hernandez scored to give Columbus the lead. Homegrown defender Nate Harriel scored in the 25th minute to level the match at 1-1. Columbus defender Mohamed Farsi scored in the final minutes of the first half to break the tie. In the 76th minute, Columbus forward Cucho Hernandez scored his second goal of the night. Two minutes later, Homegrown midfielder Jack McGlynn scored to cut the Union's deficit to one.

Columbus Crew 3 - Philadelphia Union 2

Lower.com Field (Columbus, Ohio)

Saturday, October 5, 2024

TODAY'S MATCH INFO

REF: Allen Chapman

AR1: Logan Brown

AR2: Meghan Mullen

4TH: Thomas Snyder

VAR: Carol Anne Chenard

AVAR: Ian McKay

Weather: 70 degrees and clear.

GOALS/ASSISTS

CLB - Cucho Hernandez (Chambost) 4'

PHI - Nate Harriel (unassisted) 25'

CLB - Mohamed Farsi (unassisted) 41'

CLB - Cucho Hernandez (Chambost) 76'

PHI - Jack McGlynn (Wagner) 78'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

CLB - Andrés Herrera (caution) 14'

CLB - Yevhen Cheberko (caution) 90+2'

Lineups

Philadelphia Union: Andre Blake, Kai Wagner, Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Nate Harriel, Danley Jean Jacques (Alejandro Bedoya 66'), Leon Flach (Jack McGlynn 73'), Quinn Sullivan, Dániel Gazdag, Mikael Uhre, Tai Baribo.

Substitutes not used: Cavan Sullivan, Samuel Adeniran, Jeremy Rafanello, Olivier Mbaizo, Jesus Bueno, Chris Donovan, Andrew Rick.

Columbus Crew: Patrick Schulte, Malte Amundsen, Yevhen Cheberko, DeJuan Jones, Andrés Herrera, Darlington Nagbe (Derrick Jones 61'), Dylan Chambost (Alexandru Matan 81'), Mohamed Farsi (Max Arfsten 73'), Diego Rossi (Aziel Jackson 73' [Taha Habroune 81']), Christian Ramirez, Cucho Hernández.

Substitutes not used: Nicholas Hagen, Yaw Yeboah, Jacen Russell-Rowe, Abraham Romero.

TEAM NOTES

Homegrown defender Nate Harriel scored his second goal of the MLS season.

Homegrown midfielder Jack McGlynn netted his fourth goal of the MLS season.

Defender Kai Wagner picked up his 13th assist of the MLS season.

The Union return home to Subaru Park to play FC Cincinnati on MLS Decision Day on Saturday, October 19 (7:30 p.m. ET/ Apple TV).

