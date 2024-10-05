Inter Miami CF Defeats Toronto FC 0-1 in Final Road Fixture of Regular Season

October 5, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF (21W-4L-8D, 71 points) defeated Toronto FC 0-1 on the road on Saturday afternoon, with a late winner from Royal Caribbean Icon of the Match Leonardo Campana securing the three points for the team. Notably, with the win Inter Miami became just the fourth club in league history to produce at least 70 points in a single MLS regular season.

The single-season MLS points record is now within sight for Inter Miami as it heads into its final 2024 regular season fixture. The current record for points in a single season was set by the New England Revolution in 2021 (73 points). With a game remaining and three points in play, Inter Miami has the opportunity to set a new record closing out the regular season with a win over the current record holders.

Lineup Notes

Inter Miami took the pitch for its first match after clinching the 2024 Supporters' Shield with 10 changes to its starting XI. Óscar Ustari started in goal; Julian Gressel, Tomás Avilés, Sergii Kryvtsov, Noah Allen and Franco Negri made up a back line of five; Benjamin Cremaschi, David Ruiz and Matías Rojas lined up in midfield; Campana and Robert Taylor led the team's attack.

Notably, Ustari made his Inter Miami and MLS debut on the night, featuring in the starting lineup.

Match Action

The match featured an Inter Miami defensive unit that defended stoutly throughout. Ustari had a successful afternoon, leading the defensive line on his debut for the Club, and recording seven saves to keep a clean sheet.

It seemed as if the match would go the full 90 minutes scoreless until a brilliant strike from Campana in the third minute of stoppage time broke the deadlock at BMO Field. Following an inch-perfect cross from Suárez delivered from the left wing, the Ecuadorian striker delicately controlled the ball with a touch off his thigh, before burying it in the back of the net with a left-footed, volleyed strike. The goal was Campana's eighth this regular season and ninth across all competitions this campaign; it was also his third in the team's last five matches. The assist, meanwhile, was Suárez's seventh this regular season.

Post-Match Reaction

"I think both the back three and Óscar [Ustari] in goal provided a lot of calm and were very solid. In particular I believe Noah [Allen] was the best player on the field, but both Sergii [Kryvtsov] and Toto [Tomás Avilés] supported him very well, and Oscar in goal offered a lot of calm and solidity...I think that's what contributed to keeping a clean sheet," said head coach Gerardo 'Tata' Martino.

Next Match

Next, Inter Miami will return to South Florida for its final 2024 regular season match on Decision Day, Saturday, Oct. 19. The team is set to host the New England Revolution at Chase Stadium at 6 p.m. ET with a chance to make history, with the MLS single-season points record on the line. Get your tickets HERE and join the celebration, as Inter Miami is set to present the historic Supporters' Shield trophy to the fans during Fan Appreciation Night presented by Florida Blue. Read the complete details about Fan Appreciation Night presented by Florida Blue HERE.

Stats:

Possession:

TOR - 43.5%

MIA - 56.5%

Shots:

TOR - 15

MIA - 4

Saves:

TOR - 1

MIA - 7

Corners:

TOR - 6

MIA - 1

Fouls:

CLB - 11

MIA - 5

