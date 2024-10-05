Sebastian Giovinco Joins Toronto FC Front Office, Becomes a Club Ambassador

Toronto FC announced today the return of former player Sebastian Giovinco to the club as TFC's new Special Advisor and Club Ambassador.

"We are excited to welcome Seba back to Toronto FC," said Toronto FC General Manager Jason Hernandez. "After collaborating for some time, we are happy to have formalized this new role and look forward to Seba beginning this new chapter with us. His contributions on and off the field have left an everlasting impact on our club, and we are confident his experience in the game will bring substantial value to our organization as we move forward. His experience internationally and in MLS will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our First Team and promote young talent through our ranks."

Giovinco, 37, a beloved figure at Toronto FC, will now serve in a Front Office role focusing on player evaluation, development, identification, and recruitment, supporting TFC's General Manager and Head of Scouting. In addition to his responsibilities in the sporting department, Giovinco will also serve as an Official Club Ambassador. In this role, he will represent the club at various events, matches, and community engagements, continuing to foster a strong connection between the club, the city and the fans.

"I am excited to return to Toronto FC, this time, in a new role to help the team off the field," said Giovinco. "This club holds so many great memories for me, and I'm proud to be part of this organization again. Toronto has always been home to me and my family."

The Turin, Italy native enjoyed a distinguished playing career that saw him play in Major League Soccer, Italy, and Saudi Arabia. Giovinco registered 166 goals and 120 assists in 494 appearances across top European competitions, including Serie A, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, AFC Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup. The forward spent three seasons with Al-Hilal SFC of the Saudi Pro League, where he made 83 appearances, scoring 16 goals and registering 19 assists across all competitions. In his three seasons with Al-Hilal, Giovinco won four titles, including two Saudi Pro League (2019/2020) and 2020/2021), the King Cup (2019/2020) and the AFC Champions League (2019).

Prior his time with Al-Hilal, Giovinco spent four seasons with Toronto FC (2015-2018), where he made 142 appearances with 83 goals and 64 assists across all competitions (MLS, MLS Cup Playoffs, Concacaf Champions League, Canadian Championship and Campeones Cup) since joining the club on January 19, 2015. He was a key member during the club's historic 2017 season, winning the MLS Cup, the Supporters' Shield, and the Canadian Championship - becoming the first team in MLS history to win the domestic treble. During his time with TFC, Giovinco also won two additional Canadian Championships (2016, 2018) and two Eastern Conference Championships (2016, 2017) and reached the final of the 2018 Concacaf Champions League. In his first season with TFC (2015), Giovinco won the Landon Donovan MLS MVP, the MLS Golden Boot and the MLS Newcomer of the Year awards. He was also named three times to the MLS Best XI (2015, 2016, 2017) and was an MLS All-Star four times (2015, 2016, 2017, 2018). Additionally, Giovinco was the George Gross Memorial Trophy winner (2017), the 2018 Concacaf Champions League Golden Ball winner and was named to both the Concacaf and Concacaf Champions League Best XI in 2018.

The Italian forward also featured for Juventus, where he made a combined 130 appearances, scoring 20 goals with 23 assists in six seasons across Serie A, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, Coppa Italia, and Supercoppa Italiana action. With Juventus, Giovinco won back-to-back Scudettos (Italian Serie A Champions) in 2012-13 and 2013-14, and back-to-back Supercoppa Italiana titles in 2012 and 2013.

Along other stops in Italy during his career, Giovinco played for Empoli Football Club (Empoli), where he made 35 appearances, scoring 16 goals and adding five assists during the 2007-2008 season. In August 2010, Giovinco was sent on loan to Parma F.C. (Parma), where he made a combined 70 appearances, scoring 23 goals and adding 22 assists.

Internationally, Giovinco earned 23 caps and scored one goal for the Italian National Team. He earned his first cap for Italy in a friendly match against Germany on February 9, 2011. Giovinco was part of Italy's second-place finish at the UEFA Euro 2012 tournament. He scored his first international goal against Japan in the 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup, where Italy won the Bronze medal. In addition, Giovinco represented Italy as a youth starting at the U-16 level.

