Houston Dynamo FC Fall 3-0 to St. Louis CITY SC on the Road

October 5, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

ST. LOUIS - Houston Dynamo FC fell 3-0 on the road to St. Louis CITY SC tonight in their final road match of the regular season despite a second half that saw a flurry of attacking chances for Houston.

With tonight's result, Houston will end the regular season with an 8-7-2 (WLD) road record. Houston set a single-season Club record for road wins last month, surpassing the previous mark of seven road victories set by the Dynamo in 2007.

The Dynamo have already clinched their spot in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs and have one regular season match remaining to determine their seed. Houston will return to Shell Energy Stadium for a Decision Day matchup versus the LA Galaxy on Saturday, Oct. 19 when the Club will host Fan Appreciate Night. Tickets for that match are available HERE.

The Dynamo played the final 11 minutes of tonight's match with 10 men, as defender Franco Escobar was shown his second yellow card in the 79th minute.

St. Louis opened the scoring in the 14th minute when Simon Becher found the back of the net after meeting low-drive cross from Cedric Teuchert from the right side of the penalty box.

Becher scored CITY's second goal early in the second half when Marcel Hartel found him with a ball over the top, and the American chipped the ball into the back of the net.

St. Louis found the back of the net for a third time in second-half stoppage time when Hartel crossed a ball from the endline to Jake Nerwinski, who guided the ball into the far corner.

Midfielder Adalberto Coco Carrasquilla took his chances from outside of the box in the 69th minute, forcing a diving save from goalkeeper Roman Bürki.

Defender Griffin Dorsey delivered a looping cross to the middle of the six-yard box in the 72nd minute, meeting the head of forward Sebastian Ferreira. The attacker's attempt was on target but was kept out of the back of the net with a quick-reaction save from Bürki.

Midfielder Sebastian Kowalczyk received the ball from midfielder Latif Blessing just outside the penalty box, and the 26-year-old's strike forced another diving save from Bürki.

The Dynamo almost found their first goal in the 88th minute when forward McKinze Gaines drove into the left side of the penalty box, but his shot was saved by Bürki. The rebound offered a goal opportunity to Ferreira and Blessing, but the ball could not be forced on frame.

St. Louis CITY SC (8-12-13, 37 pts.) 3-0 Houston Dynamo FC (14-10-9, 51 pts.)

MLS Regular Season - Game 33

CITYPARK - St. Louis, Missouri

SCORING SUMMARY

TEAM 1H 2H FT

St. Louis CITY SC 1 2 3

Houston Dynamo FC 0 0 0

STL: Simon Becher 3 (Cedric Teuchert 4) 14'

STL: Simon Becher 4 (Marcel Hartel 6) 47'

STL: Jake Nerwinski 1 (Marcel Hartel 7) 92'

St. Louis CITY SC: Roman Bürki; Jannes Horn (Jake Nerwinski 83'), Joakim Nilsson (Kyle Hiebert 87'), Henry Kessler, Tomas Totland; Marcel Hartel, Eduard Löwen (Indiana Vassilev 87'), Akil Watts, Cedric Teuchert (Rasmus Alm 70'), João Klauss (Nökkvi Thórisson 70'), Simon Becher

Unused substitutes: Jake Girdwood-Reich, Joshua Yaro, Ben Lundt, Jayden Reid

Total shots: 9 (Marcel Hartel and Simon Becher tied with 2); Shots on goal: 3 (Simon Becher); Fouls: 14 (Joakim Nilsson); Offside: 4 (Marcel Hartel 2); Corner kicks: 5; Saves: 4 (Roman Bürki)

Houston Dynamo FC: Steve Clark; Franco Escobar, Ethan Bartlow, Erik Sviatchenko, Griffin Dorsey; Artur (Junior Moreno 83'), Brooklyn Raines, Adalberto Carrasquilla (Latif Blessing 71'); Aliyu Ibrahim (McKinze Gaines 62'), Ezequiel Ponce (Sebastián Ferreira 71'), Sebastian Kowalczyk (Tate Schmitt 83')

Unused substitutes: Brad Smith, Andrew Tarbell, Ján Gregus, Micael

Total shots: 9 (Sebastian Kowalczyk and Sebastian Ferreira tied with 2); Shots on goal: 4 (four players tied with 1); Fouls: 13 (Franco Escobar and Brooklyn Raines tied with 3); Offside: 6 (Aliyu Ibrahim 2); Corner kicks: 9; Saves: 0

DISCIPLINE:

HOU: Franco Escobar (caution; foul) 19'

STL: Tomas Totland (caution; foul) 39'

HOU: Franco Escobar (ejection; foul) 79'

STL: Joakim Nilsson (caution; time wasting) 85'

OFFICIALS:

Referee: Tori Penso

Assistant: Jeremy Hanson

Assistant: Jason White

Fourth Official: Nabil Bensalah

VAR: Sorin Stoica

Weather: 79 degrees, clear skies

