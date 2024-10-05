CF Montreal Falls, 2-0, to Charlotte FC

October 5, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina - In its penultimate match of the season, CF Montreal (10-13-10) lost 2-0 to Charlotte FC on Saturday evening at Bank of America Stadium.

CF Montréal is now in 9th place in the Eastern Conference with 40 points, tied with D.C. United (40 pts), but ahead of the Philadelphia Union (11th - 37 pts), Atlanta United (12th - 37 pts), and Toronto FC (10th - 37 pts) eliminated from the playoff race.

Karol Swiderski opened the scoring for Charlotte in the 34th minute, before striker Patrick Agyemang scored the insurance goal in the dying seconds of the game (90'+4').

CF Montréal will conclude its regular season against New York City FC at Stade Saputo, after the international break, on Saturday, October 19 at 6pm, on MLS Decision Day (MLS Season Pass, RDS, TSN, BPM Sports, TSN690.ca).

GAME NOTES:

- Samuel Piette, who plays his 8th season in Montreal, played his 185th MLS game.

- Gabriele Corbo reached the 5,000-minute mark with CF Montréal in MLS.

- Midfielder Nathan Saliba will serve an automatic one-game suspension on October 19 due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

Post-match comments from head coach Laurent Courtois, Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty and Joel Waterman are available HERE.

LAURENT COURTOIS

"I have very little to blame the players for tonight. We did some good things, but we faced a good team. It's disappointing because we thought we'd get another good result here tonight. The players were ambitious and there's satisfaction in seeing what they tried to produce. Destiny is now in our hands in front of our fans."

JAHKEELE MARSHALL-RUTTY

"We wanted three points tonight so we are disappointed. Now we have to get back to work going into the last game. Conceding a goal to Charlotte was going to be difficult away from home because they are a good team defensively."

JOEL WATERMAN

"The team felt good. We had a good game. We need to find a way to break down a team which like to sit back a bit more and they defended us well. It's still in our hands at home."

