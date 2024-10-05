FC Cincinnati Falls to Orlando City SC

October 5, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati dropped a 3-1 result to Orlando City SC Saturday night at TQL Stadium.

With one game remaining before the start of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs, the Orange and Blue are locked into third place in the Eastern Conference at 17-11-5 (56 points). Orlando are in fourth place at 15-11-7 (52 points).

Orlando struck first at the 10-minute mark as Ramiro Enrique found the back of the net for his seventh goal of the season.

Luciano Acosta brought the game level in the final moments of the first half with an extraordinary effort from just outside the Orlando box. Cincinnati's captain tallied his 14th goal of the season and his second in as many matches after his midweek goal at New York City FC. Teenage Hadebe earned his first assist for the Orange and Blue in the process in his first home start.

Iván Angulo would restore Orlando's lead in the 66th minute followed by Enrique's second goal of the evening six minutes later.

FC Cincinnati close the 2024 MLS Regular Season on Saturday, October 19 at Philadelphia Union. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. ET for the Decision Day match.

The Orange and Blue will host Game 1 of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 Series on a date to-be-determined following Decision Day.

GAME NOTES

- Luciano Acosta recorded his fourth-straight game with a goal contribution, the second-longest streak of the season for FC Cincinnati behind Acosta's club record nine-game streak from April 6 - May 25.

- There have been seven streaks in club history of four-plus games with a goal contribution ... Acosta accounts for six of them.

- Saturday marked Lucho Acosta's 250th career MLS Regular Season appearance.

- Teenage Hadebe recorded his first assist for FC Cincinnati.

FC CINCINNATI GAME REPORT

FC Cincinnati vs Orlando City SC

Date: October 5, 2024

Competition: MLS Regular Season

Venue: TQL Stadium

Attendance: 24,468

Kickoff: 7:40 p.m. ET

Weather: 72 degrees, clear

SCORING SUMMARY: 1-2-FT

CIN: 1-0-1

ORL: 1-2-3

CIN - Luciano Acosta (Hadebe) 45'

ORL - Ramiro Enrique (Smith) 10', Ivan Angulo (Enrique, Smith) 66', Ramiro Enrique (Angulo) 72'

LINEUPS

CIN: Roman Celentano, Yamil Asad, Teenage Hadebe (Ian Murphy 55'), Miles Robinson, Alvas Powell (Luca Orellano 55'), DeAndre Yedlin, Pavel Bucha (Gerardo Valenzuela 81'), Obinna Nwobodo, Luciano Acosta (C), Kevin Kelsy (Yuya Kubo 46'), Niko Gioacchini (Corey Baird 73')

Substitutes not used: Evan Louro, Kipp Keller, Bret Halsey, Malik Pinto

Head Coach: Pat Noonan

ORL: Pedro Gallese, Rafael Santos, Robin Jansson (C), Rodrigo Schlegel, Kyle Smith (Michael Halliday 81'), Wilder Cartagena, Cesar Araújo, Iván Angulo (Felipe Martins 81'), Luis Muriel (Nicolas Lodeiro 73'), Facundo Torres (Martin Ojeda 88'), Ramiro Enrique (Jack Lynn 87')

Substitutes not used: Javier Otero, Heine Gikling Bruseth, Luca Petrasso, Yutaro Tsukada

Head Coach: Óscar Pareja

STATS SUMMARY: CIN/ORL

Shots: 20 / 6

Shots on Goal: 6 / 5

Saves: 2 / 5

Corner Kicks: 5 / 5

Fouls: 17 / 13

Offside: 3 / 2

Possession: 55.7 / 44.3

PLAYER MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

ORL - Wilder Cartagena (Yellow Card) 18'

CIN - Kevin Kelsy (Yellow Card) 35'

ORL - Robin Jansson (Yellow Card) 90'+7

OFFICIALS

Referee: Filip Dujic

Ast. Referees: Adam Wienckowski, Brian Dunn

Fourth Official: Calin Radosav

VAR: Chris Penso

AVAR: Joshua Patlak

