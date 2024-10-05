Columbus Crew Edges Philadelphia Union, 3-2

October 5, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

COLUMBUS - The Crew won 3-2 against the Philadelphia Union in tonight's home match at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio.

The Black & Gold have earned a Club-record 60 points (17-6-9). The previous best was 57 (2008 and 2023).

With two matches remaining, the Crew's 17 wins are tied for the most in a single season (2008).

Columbus has recorded multiple goals in 40 games (21 in 2023; 19 in 2024) since Wilfried Nancy took the helm in 2023, the most in the league over that stretch.

The Crew have a league-best +27 goal differential (65 GF, 38 GA) in 32 matches played this season, on pace for a Club record. Additionally, The Crew have a league-high +40 goal differential (75 GF, 35 GA) in 33 regular season matches at Lower.com Field since the 2023 MLS regular season.

Over the last 42 home matches across all competitions, the Black & Gold have won 27 and only lost four contests (11 draws), dating back to the 2023 season. The Crew have also only lost three of their past 26 MLS regular season home matches (17-3-6).

Forward Cucho Hernández scored twice, in the 3rd minute and the 76th minute of the match.

Hernández recorded his career-best 19th goal of the season, plus his 25th across all competitions. The Colombian currently ranks tied for second in the 2024 MLS Golden Boot race, as of the conclusion of 7:30 p.m. ET kickoffs.

Cucho's 32 goal contributions (19 goals, 13 assists) are tied for the most in Club annals, surpassing Stern John (1998, 31: 26 goals, five assists).

Over the past five matches, Hernández has posted six goals and three assists, despite playing only 45 minutes in two of those contests (at Toronto, Sept. 18; vs. Orlando, Sept. 21).

Cucho scored his 58th goal in 91 matches for the Crew across all competitions, which ranks fifth in Crew annals.

In his last 35 MLS regular season matches, Hernández has amassed 29 goals and 15 assists.

The Colombian has recorded 41 goals and 64 goal contributions in his past 55 appearances across all competitions.

Midfielder Dylan Chambost provided the assist to Cucho's first and second goal, his firsts in MLS play.

Defender Mohamed Farsi scored the second goal for the Black & Gold in the 41st minute of the match.

The goal marks Farsi's fourth of the season and his career, as well as his career-best ninth goal contribution in 2024.

Tonight's attendance was a sell-out 20,788. It marked a Club record 33rd consecutive sold-out crowd at Lower.com Field in MLS play, including the postseason. All 16 of the Black & Gold's MLS home matches have been sellouts.

The Black & Gold take on New England Revolution at Lower.com Field on Saturday, Oct. 12 [7:30 p.m. ET MLS Season Pass on Apple TV / Alt 105.7 FM / iHeartRadio app (English); La Grande 102.5 FM / La Grande app (Spanish)].

