New England Revolution Announce 2024 Team Award Winners

October 5, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution announced the recipients of the club's 2024 Team Most Valuable Player and Humanitarian of the Year awards prior to the start of the their MLS regular season home finale tonight at Gillette Stadium.

Midfielder and Captain Carles Gil has been voted the Revolution Team MVP by fans for a club-record fourth time, and the second year in a row, after becoming the first Revolution player to reach double-digit assists in five different seasons. Defender Andrew Farrell has been named the 2024 Revolution Humanitarian of the Year for his selfless work in the community as a regular fixture at the Revolution Foundation's various community events and initiatives. Farrell earns the honor for the second year in a row and is now the fourth Revolution player to earn the recognition in three different seasons.

Earlier this week, the Revolution also announced that 17-year-old Academy product and recent Revolution II signee Eric Klein was named the 2023-24 UnitedHealthcare Academy Player of the Year. Selected by the Revolution Technical Staff, Klein ascended to the second team roster from the amateur ranks after leading Revolution II in minutes played and starts during the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season.

Gil, Farrell, and Klein will all be recognized tonight at the Revolution's final home game of the 2024 regular season, 7:30 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium against D.C. United. The contest airs on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish, 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM) and 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA (Portuguese).

The final three Revolution team awards will be awarded at the conclusion of the regular season on MLS Decision Day (October 19). The Revolution Golden Boot award, presented annually to the team's highest goal scorer during the regular season, will be confirmed after the finale at Inter Miami CF on Saturday, Oct. 19. Giacomo Vrioni's nine goals currently lead the team ahead of Carles Gil, who owns seven goals and holds the advantage in the tiebreaker (MLS assists). In the following days, the club will announce the 2024 Defender of the Year, as selected by local media, and the Revolution Players' Player of the Year, as voted on by first-team players.

AWARD RECIPIENT DETERMINED BY...

Revolution Team MVP Carles Gil Fan Vote

Humanitarian of the Year Andrew Farrell Revolution Foundation

Players' Player of the Year Announced Week of Oct. 21 First Team Player Vote

Defender of the Year Announced Week of Oct. 21 Media Vote

Golden Boot Confirmed after the Oct. 19 regular season finale Club leader in MLS goals (Tiebreaker - Assists)

UnitedHealthcare

Academy Player of the Year Eric Klein Revolution Technical Staff

Carles Gil

2024 Revolution Team MVP

Revolution captain is tied for the club's all-time lead with 73 regular season assists.

His 84 assists in all competitions are the most in Revolution history.

Four Team MVP awards is the most in club history, surpassing Joe-Max Moore (1996, 1998, 1999) and Taylor Twellman (2002, 2003, 2007).

Owns seven goals and 10 assists in 25 league starts, becoming the first Revs player with five seasons of 10-or-more assists.

Ranks third in MLS with 91 key passes, and ranks second in shot-creating actions.

Stands among top players in MLS history in assists (4th - 69), game-winning assists (T-2nd - 25), and multi-assist games (T-6th - 11) through a player's first 150 MLS appearances.

Matched own club with an assist in five straight MLS games from June 1 - Aug. 24, 2024.

Maintains a career rate of 0.50 assists per 90 minutes played, which ranks top five in MLS history (min. 20 assists).

Since entering MLS in 2019, leads the league with 78 assists (incl. playoffs).

Andrew Farrell

2024 Revolution Humanitarian of the Year

The fourth player to earn three Humanitarian of the Year honors.

Has firmly established on-field legacy as New England all-time leader in games (341), starts (328), and minutes played (29,273).

Long-time supporter of Special Olympics Massachusetts and the Revolution Unified Team for the program's full 10-year duration.

Leader in the club's Kick Childhood Cancer efforts, attending Box Car Movie Night, Boston Children's Hospital visits, and more.

Hosts Andrew's NEGU Crew, welcoming local pediatric cancer fighters to Gillette Stadium with the Jessie Rees Foundation.

Active supporter of the Animal Rescue League of Boston.

Has appeared in 14 MLS matches this season, starting on six occasions, and made six additional appearance in the Concacaf Champions Cup.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from October 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.