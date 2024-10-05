Sounders FC Travels to the Colorado Rapids on Saturday for Final Regular-Season Road Match

October 5, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sounders FC midfielder Cristian Roldan

RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC looks to continue its ascent up the Western Conference table when it takes on the Colorado Rapids on Saturday, October 5 at Dick's Sporting Goods Park (6:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM).

Seattle and Colorado have played 35 times in the regular season since Seattle joined MLS in 2009, with Sounders FC leading the series 22-8-5. The two sides drew 1-1 earlier this year at Lumen Field.

Sounders FC (15-9-8, 53 points) currently sits in third place in the Western Conference while Colorado (15-12-5, 47 points) sits in sixth in the West. The Rapids are most recently coming off a 3-1 home loss to the LA Galaxy on October 2.

No team has been better than Seattle in the second half of the season, who has earned 35 points with a 11-2-2 record in its last 15 matches, more than any other team in MLS over that span of time.

Saturday marks the last road match of the regular season for the Rave Green, who have earned seven wins on the road this season, tied for second-most in the Western Conference.

After Saturday's match, Seattle has a week off before hosting Cascadia rival Portland Timbers in a Decision Day matchup on Saturday, October 19 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (6:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Global Stream: Apple TV

Talent (English): Max Bretos & Brian Dunseth

Talent (Spanish): Jorge Perez-Navarro & Marcelo Balboa

Local Radio: 950 KJR AM

Talent: Danny Jackson & Steve Zakuani

Pre-Match, Halftime and Post-Match: Jackson Felts, Chance Fry & James Riley

Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM

Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Marlo Vilela

