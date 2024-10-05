One More Home Match Before The Playoffs Begin

October 5, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - It was a frustrating afternoon at BC Place, as Vancouver Whitecaps FC lost 1-0 to Minnesota United FC.

Yohei Takaoka was called into action in the 20th minute, denying Canadian international Tani Oluwaseyi by rushing the forward and getting in front of his shot after he found himself through on goal.

The 'Caps found themselves 1-0 down a few minutes later, as Hassani Dotson put away a penalty after Mathías Laborda was adjudged to have brought Olawuseyi down in the box.

Whitecaps FC thought they got themselves back on level terms 10 minutes later, thanks to a fortuitous deflection off of Miguel Tapias from a Sam Adekugbe shot, but after video review it was chalked off due to an alleged foul in the build-up.

The second half began with Whitecaps FC almost getting themselves back on level terms. A fantastic ball out wide found Stuart Armstrong, who then cut it back for Adekugbe inside the box. Adekugbe then tried to use the outside of his left foot to flick it past Dayne St. Clair, but the Canadian 'keeper held onto the shot.

Brian White was inches away from finding the equalizer, after substitute Ryan Raposo whipped a low cross into the box. White tried to score it with a diving header, but was just a fraction behind the ball.

Ryan Gauld tested his luck at the hour mark from a free kick 25 yards out, with his shot just curling wide of the post.

With less than 15 minutes remaining, Takaoka had another brilliant display to rebuff Loic Mesanvi after he was sent through one-on-one.

Raposo was inches away from equalizing in added time. After the ball fell to him at the top of the box, the Canadian did well to spin his marker and get a shot off, but it flashed the wrong side of the post.

Whitecaps FC are back in action next Sunday, October 13 as they host Western Conference rivals Los Angeles FC for the final home game of the season. Kickoff is at 4:30 p.m. PT. For tickets, visit whitecapsfc.com/tickets.

MATCH DETAILS

VWFC GE Appliances Player of Quality: Sam Adekugbe

Attendance: 21,349

Referee: Ramy Touchan

Scoring Summary

24' - MIN - Hassani Dotson (penalty kick)

Statistics

Possession: VAN 60.5% - MIN 39.5%

Shots: VAN 8 - MIN 16

Shots on Goal: VAN 2 - MIN 4

Saves: VAN 3 - MIN 2

Fouls: VAN 15 - MIN 11

Offsides: VAN 3 - MIN 2

Corners: VAN 4 - MIN 3

Cautions

18' - VAN - Ranko Veselinović

45'+5 - MIN - Tani Olawuseyi

69' - MIN - Yelvin Yeboah

75' - MIN - Dayne St. Clair

77' - MIN - Jefferson Díaz

79' - VAN - Ryan Raposo

90'+6 - VAN - Vanni Sartini

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

1.Yohei Takaoka; 2.Mathías Laborda (19.Damir Kreilach 79'), 4.Ranko Veselinović, 15.Bjørn Inge Utvik; 22.Ali Ahmed (7.Ryan Raposo 58'), 45.Pedro Vite, 20.Andrés Cubas (16.Sebastian Berhalter 68'), 3.Sam Adekugbe; 26.Stuart Armstrong (8.Alessandro Schöpf 58'), 25.Ryan Gauld ©Ã¯Â¸Â; 24.Brian White

Substitutes not used

32.Isaac Boehmer, 6.Tristan Blackmon, 13.Ralph Priso, 18.Édier Ocampo, 28.Levonte Johnson

Minnesota United FC

97.Dayne St. Clair; 67.Carlos Harvey, 28.Jefferson Díaz; 4.Miguel Tapias, 13.Anthony Markanich (17.Robin Lod 58'); 11.Sang-Bin Jeong (90.Loic Mesanvi 70'), 31.Hassani Dotson, 20.Wil Trapp (2.Devin Padelford 86'), 26.Joaquin Pereyra (8.Joseph Rosales 58'); 21.Bongokuhle Hlongwane, 14.Tani Oluwaseyi (9.Kelvin Yeboah 58')

Substitutes not used

30.Alec Smir, 7.Franco Fragapane, 19.Samuel Shashoua, 24.Hugo Bacharach

