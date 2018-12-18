The Bridgeport Report: Week 11

BRIDGEPORT, Conn - Michael Dal Colle enjoyed the best weekend of his pro career and Christopher Gibson earned his ninth career shutout as the Bridgeport Sound Tigers (17-8-3-1), proud AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders, swept a three-game slate within the division last week. It's Bridgeport's second win streak of at least three games and pushed the Sound Tigers to third place in the AHL standings (38 points) - nine games above .500 for the first time this season.

Dal Colle led the way and garnered plenty of attention with five goals on five shots, including his first pro hat trick and overtime-winner on Friday, which earned him CCM/AHL Player of the Week honors Monday afternoon. Every goal the 22-year-old scored gave Bridgeport a lead and Dal Colle added a plus-five rating in just two games. He missed Sunday's contest at Webster Bank Arena with an upper-body injury, but is expected to return to the lineup this week.

On Friday, Dal Colle completed his first career hat trick with the game-winner in overtime, leading the Sound Tigers to a 4-3 victory against the Providence Bruins (12-11-5-0) at Dunkin' Donuts Center. Dal Colle's third goal of the contest came on an odd-man rush at 2:05 of the extra session, set up by Chris Bourque in transition. Tanner Fritz (one goal, two assists), Mitch Vande Sompel (two assists) and Devon Toews (two assists) also recorded a multi-point effort, while Gibson (9-3-3) made 24 saves to extend his unbeaten in regulation streak to eight games at the time (5-0-3).

Twenty-four hours later, the Sound Tigers returned to Webster Bank Arena and extended their points streak at home to 13 games (10-0-2-1) in a 5-3 win against the Springfield Thunderbirds (14-8-2-3) on Saturday evening. Dal Colle scored two more times - his fourth and fifth goals in a 26-hour span - as the Sound Tigers' unbeaten in regulation streak at home tied a franchise record (Oct. 17, 2003 - Dec. 14, 2003). Dal Colle now leads the team in goals (14) and points (23).

Kieffer Bellows and Travis St. Denis also scored to snap goal draughts of at least 12 games on Saturday, while Stephen Gionta potted Bridgeport's first shorthanded tally with an empty-netter late in the third.

The Sound Tigers capped their lights-out weekend on Sunday when Gibson matched his number with a season-high, 33-save shutout to backstop a 1-0 victory against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (14-11-3-1) at Webster Bank Arena. It also pushed Bridgeport's points streak at home to 14 games (11-0-2-1) - a new franchise record. The Sound Tigers received their lone goal from Sebastian Aho early in the first period with Bourque and Mike Sislo recording assists. Bridgeport's penalty kill was also a key piece to the contest, going 6-for-6 in the contest, despite not having Seth Helgeson , who missed his first game with the Sound Tigers due to a lower-body injury. It snapped a 105-game string of consecutive games played for Helgeson.

Bridgeport is second in the Atlantic Division entering its final three games prior to the holiday break. The Sound Tigers travel back to Wilkes-Barre, Penn. on Wednesday for a 7:05 p.m. matchup against the Penguins before flying to North Carolina for a Friday-Saturday doubleheader against the first-place Charlotte Checkers.

Fans can follow all of the action online via the Sound Tigers Radio Network and AHLTV, beginning with the pre-game show 15 minutes before each listed start time.

The week ahead:

Wednesday, Dec. 19 at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (7:05 p.m.): The Sound Tigers battle Wilkes-Barre/Scranton for the third time in 11 days and the fourth of eight meetings this season. It also marks the second matchup in four days, following the Bridgeport's 1-0 triumph at Webster Bank Arena on Sunday. The Sound Tigers lead the series 2-1-0-0, but suffered a 3-1 loss to the Penguins at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza on Saturday, Dec. 8. Otto Koivula netted Bridgeport's lone tally that afternoon.

Friday, Dec. 21 at Charlotte Checkers (7 p.m.): The Sound Tigers head south to the Queen City for the first time this season, setting the stage for a weekend doubleheader against the AHL's top team. Bridgeport will face Charlotte in the second of eight meetings this season after defeating the Checkers in their initial contest, 4-2, on Nov. 11. Kieffer Bellows, Otto Koivula, Connor Jones and Mike Sislo all scored that afternoon.

Saturday, Dec. 22 vs. Charlotte Checkers (6 p.m.): The Sound Tigers and Checkers rematch an hour earlier at Bojangles Coliseum. It will be Bridgeport's final game prior to its holiday break.

News and Notes:

Michael Dal Goal: Michael Dal Colle scored five goals over a 26-hour span last weekend, including his first pro hat trick Friday night at Providence, earning him CCM/AHL Player of the Week honors for the first time in his career. Dal Colle, the New York Islanders' fifth overall pick in 2014, leads the Sound Tigers in goals (14) and points (23), and is second in plus-minus (+9). In addition to five goals in just two games last weekend, Dal Colle also collected his first OT-winner on Friday, a combined +5 rating, and every goal he scored gave Bridgeport a lead. He is the first Sound Tiger to win Player of the Week since Ryan Pulock (Feb. 12, 2017).

Streaking Sebastian: Swedish defenseman Sebastian Aho enters this week's action on a team-best five-game point streak, one contest shy of Bridgeport's season high. Aho scored the club's lone goal against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Sunday and had five assists across the previous four games. The Islanders' fifth round pick (#139 overall) in 2017, who made his NHL debut last December, led all Sound Tigers defensemen in goals last season (9) and co-led team blue-liners in points (29). He currently ranks third on the Sound Tigers in scoring this season.

Off on the Right Foot: The Sound Tigers struck first in all three games last weekend and have now recorded the opening goal in six straight contests. In fact, Bridgeport has scored first 17 times this season (tied for third-most in the AHL) and continues to be one of the league's strongest teams early in games. The club's 33 first-period goals are third in the AHL and the Sound Tigers are currently 14-2-0-1 when scoring first. Michael Dal Colle leads the club with five goals in first periods, while five of Otto Koivula's seven goals have come in the first 20 minutes of a game.

Gibson's Groove: Christopher Gibson recorded Bridgeport's first shutout since Feb. 25, 2018 with a 33-save effort on Sunday afternoon. It was his seventh shutout with the Sound Tigers and pushed his unbeaten in regulation streak to nine games (6-0-3). The 25-year-old hasn't lost in regulation since Oct. 28 at Providence and boasts a 1.79 goals-against-average and .939 save percentage over his last six starts. He is now tied with Dieter Kochan for fourth place on the Sound Tigers' all-time shutouts list behind Wade Dubielewicz (15), Rick DiPietro (8) and Kevin Poulin (8).

Quick Hits: Sebastian Aho is tied for fifth among AHL defensemen in scoring (20 points) and tied for fourth in assists (17)... The Sound Tigers have outscored opponents by 11 goals at five-on-five this season... Steve Bernier is tied for second in the AHL with seven power-play goals... Seth Helgeson sat out Sunday's game due to injury, his first missed contest since Apr. 14, 2017 with the Albany Devils... Bridgeport is 12-0-0-0 when scoring at least four goals in a game.

Team Leaders

Goals: Michael Dal Colle (14)

Assists: Josh Ho-Sang (20)*

Points: Michael Dal Colle (23)

Plus/Minus: Otto Koivula (+10)

Penalty Minutes: Kyle Burroughs (57)

Power-play goals: Steve Bernier (7)

Shots: Chris Bourque (72)

Wins: Christopher Gibson (9)

*Currently playing with the New York Islanders (NHL)

Affiliate Report

Former Sound Tiger Anders Lee scored his team-leading 12th goal of the season, and sixth on the power play, as the New York Islanders (16-12-4) defeated the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 to open a four-game road trip on Monday. It was one of two power-play goals for the Islanders, who also topped the Detroit Redwings in a shootout at NYCB Live last Saturday. The Isles have climbed back to third place in the Metropolitan Division as they complete a back-to-back against the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night in Glendale.

The ECHL's Worcester Railers H.C. (11-12-3-1) gathered three points in three games last week, including a 3-2 win against the Manchester Monarchs on Wednesday at the DCU Center. Former Sound Tiger Josh Holmstrom scored the game-winner with his seventh of the season late in the second period, and is now tied for second on the club in goals. The Railers return to action this Wednesday with a 7:15 p.m. puck drop against the Brampton Beast at CAA Centre.

Packed Promotional Lineup: The Sound Tigers will boast one of their most extensive and wide-ranging promotional schedules ever for the 2018-19 season. The fan-friendly calendar includes the return of popular themes like Military Appreciation (Jan. 12), Star Wars Night (Jan. 19), Princess Night (Mar. 30) and Hockey and Hops (Mar. 17), while regional hockey fans will be elated for the addition of Hockey Weekend in Connecticut (Feb. 23-24). View the full 2018-19 promotional schedule.

For additional details or to reserve a group outing for any giveaway or theme night, please call the Sound Tigers' front office at (203) 345-2300 ext 7.

