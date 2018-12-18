American Hockey League Announces Suspensions

December 18, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced the following suspensions:

Grand Rapids Griffins forward Matt Puempel has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a game vs. Milwaukee on Dec. 15.

Puempel was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 21.1 after being assessed a match penalty. He missed Grand Rapids' game on Dec. 16 at Rockford, and will also miss Grand Rapids' game Wednesday (Dec. 19) vs. Cleveland.

Bridgeport Sound Tigers forward Stephen Gionta has been suspended for three (3) games as a consequence of a boarding incident in a game vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Dec. 16.

Gionta was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 28.1 (supplementary discipline). He will miss Bridgeport's games Wednesday (Dec. 19) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Friday (Dec. 21) at Charlotte and Saturday (Dec. 22) at Charlotte.

