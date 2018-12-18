Devils Sign Goaltender Charles Williams to PTO

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Devils announced today that the club has signed goaltender Charles Williams to a professional tryout. The announcement came from Binghamton's general manager, Tom Fitzgerald.

Williams, 26, has five wins in eight games with the ECHL's Manchester Monarchs this season, along with a 2.47 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage.

The Canton, MI native has appeared in six AHL games in his career and posted three wins. Last season, Williams won three of four games with the Ontario Reign and posted a 1.81 goals-against average and a .930 save percentage.

