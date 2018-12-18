Bears Sign Defender Joey Leach to Tryout Agreement

(Hershey, PA)-The Hershey Bears announced today that the club has signed defenseman Joey Leach to a professional tryout agreement. Leach will wear #29 for the Chocolate and White.

Leach, 26, is no stranger to Hershey. The Wadena, Saskatchewan native spent parts of two seasons with the Bears from 2015-17, appearing in 24 games, posting six assists, 42 penalty minutes, and a +13 rating. In total, Leach has appeared in 46 career AHL games with Oklahoma City, Lake Erie, Hershey, and Hartford, registering seven assists.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound defender is enjoying a strong season this year with Hershey's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays. Leach, who serves as South Carolina's captain, leads all Stingrays defenders and ranks fourth overall on the team with 20 points (two goals, 18 assists). He is tied for third in the ECHL among all defenders in points, and currently is on a five-game point streak where he has collected 11 points (one goal, 10 assists). He had a career-high four points (one goal, three assists) in South Carolina's win versus Greenville on Dec. 15.

Leach has skated in 293 career ECHL games with Bakersfield, Fort Wayne, and South Carolina, scoring 110 points (19 goals, 91 assists), collecting 423 penalty minutes, and a +113 rating. He played under current Hershey head coach Spencer Carbery with the Stingrays during the 2015-16 campaign.

Hershey returns to the ice Wednesday evening in Allentown for a 7:05 p.m. contest with the rival Phantoms. The game will air on the Bears Radio Network and carried on AHLTV.

