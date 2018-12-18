Bring Your Dog to the BMO for Wednesday's Game vs. Milwaukee

December 18, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs cap a three-game homestand with a promo-packed evening on Wednesday, Dec. 19 against the Milwaukee Admirals at the BMO Harris Bank Center. Puck drop is 7 p.m. and the contest will feature the Wednesday Dog Days promotion, craft beer specials and free ticket redemption for fans who attended the IceHogs' last weekday home game on Oct. 24.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 19 vs. MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS

Time: Puck drop is at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Wednesday Dog Days: For just $2, fans can bring their dog to the BMO Harris Bank Center for Wednesday's game against the Admirals. Seating for fans with dogs is Sections 201-202. Proceeds from all dog tickets will be benefit local animal shelters.

Please note, fans who wish to bring their dog to the game will be required to provide the dog's registration number and county of registration at the game before being admitted into the BMO Harris Bank Center.

In addition, hot dogs will be available for purchase for just $2 at concessions on the BMO Harris Bank Center concourse.

Craft Beer/Whiskey Specials: Wednesday's contest will also feature free whiskey samples and $5 craft beer specials in the Blue Flame Lounge. This week's craft beer options include Miles Nielsen & the Rusted Hearts Lager, while the whiskey tastings will feature Old Forester whiskey.

Fans can stay up-to-date with each beer special by following the IceHogs' social media channels prior to weekday home games.

Fas Fuel Winning Weekday: Fans can redeem their ticket stub from the IceHogs' game on Oct. 24 vs. San Antonio for a FREE ticket of equal or lesser value to Wednesday's contest against Milwaukee. In addition, if the IceHogs defeat the Admirals tomorrow, fans can again exchange their ticket stub from the game for a FREE ticket to Rockford's upcoming weekday home game on Wednesday, Jan. 2.

Fas Fuel will also be giving away a $50 gift card as part of the Winning Weekday promotion.

Tickets: Tickets can be purchased at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office or any Ticketmaster location, by phone (815 968-5222) or online at IceHogs.com.

Broadcast: Fans can tune in to all the action on WIFR's 23.2 Antenna TV or Dish Network Channel 252, beginning with IceHogs Warmup 30 minutes prior to puck drop. IceHogs fans can also listen to the game at sportsfanradio1330.com or Facebook.com/RockfordIceHogs, or watch live at Watchtheahl.com (subscription required). Fans can also follow in-game updates via the IceHogs' Twitter, @goicehogs.

Clear-Bag Policy: The BMO Harris Bank Center will be enforcing its game-day, clear-bag policy.

