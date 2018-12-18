Iowa Wild Reassigns Goaltender Cj Motte to Allen

DES MOINES, IOWA - Iowa Wild General Manager Tom Kurvers announced today the team has reassigned goaltender CJ Motte to the ECHL's Allen Americans.

Motte, 27 (12/10/91), made three starts for Iowa this season, posting a 1-0-2 record, a 2.92 goals against average and a .901 save percentage. Motte recorded his first AHL win of the season on Dec. 8 against Grand Rapids, stopping 22 of 24 shots in the 5-2 victory.

The 6-foot, 185 pound native of St. Clair, MI has also skated in 12 games for the Americans. In the ECHL this season, Motte has a 4-6-2 record, a 3.39 goals against average and a .912 save percentage.

Iowa returns to Wells Fargo Arena for a five-game homestand, beginning with a contest against the Stockton Heat Friday, Dec. 21. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

The Iowa Wild 2018-19 season is presented by Mercy Medical Center and runs from October through April. For more information, please contact the Wild office by calling 515-564-8700 or by visiting www.iowawild.com.

