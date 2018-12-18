Moose Sign Fejes, Reassign Cederholm

Winnipeg - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team has signed forward Hunter Fejes to a professional tryout, and reassigned defenceman Jacob Cederholm to its ECHL affiliate, the Jacksonville Icemen.

Fejes, 24, is in his third professional season, posting 15 points (8G, 7A) in 11 games with the ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears. The Anchorage, Alaska native recently played seven AHL games for the Rockford IceHogs on a professional tryout. Fejes has five points (1G, 4A) in 40 career AHL games, while racking up 112 points (56G, 56A) in 126 career ECHL outings. Fejes was a sixth round pick, 178th overall, of the Arizona Coyotes in 2012.

Cederholm, 20, has appeared in seven games with the Moose this season. The Helsingborg, Sweden product also has one assist and a plus-nine rating in 11 games with the Icemen. Cederholm was selected in the fourth round, 97th overall, by the Winnipeg Jets in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

The Moose continue their six-game holiday home stand with games against the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday (7 p.m.) and Saturday (2 p.m.). Tickets for the pair of matchups are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

Hunter Fejes

Left Wing

Born May 31, 1994 -- Anchorage, AK

Height 6.01 -- Weight 192 -- Shoots L

Jacob Cederholm

Defence

Born Jan. 30, 1998 -- Helsingborg, Sweden

Height 6.03 -- Weight 203 -- Shoots R

