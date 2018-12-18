Ottawa Reassigns Batherson to Belleville

December 18, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





The Ottawa Senators have reassigned forward Drake Batherson to the Belleville Senators.

Batherson, playing in his first professional season, has eight points (three goals) in 17 games with Ottawa this season.

The 20-year-old has tallied 20 points (seven goals) in 14 games with Belleville and despite having not played in the AHL since Nov. 10, ranks in a tie for eighth in rookie scoring.

Belleville returns to the ice on Wednesday as they face the Rochester Americans. The Senators are home Dec. 27 against the Laval Rocket and tickets are available.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 18, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.