Amerks Recall Stephens from Cincinnati

December 18, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Americans General Manager Randy Sexton announced today that the team has recalled defenseman Devante Stephens from the Cincinnati Cyclones (ECHL).

Stephens, 21, earns his first recall of the campaign after beginning the season with the Cyclones. The second-year defenseman has appeared in 24 games with Cincinnati this season, notching 15 points (5+10) while his team-best plus-22 on-ice rating is the best mark in the league in that category.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound blueliner has recorded 23 points (5+18) in 57 career games with the Cyclones over the last two seasons and has also appeared in six American Hockey League contests with the Amerks.

Prior to turning pro, the Surrey, British Columbia native, played three seasons with the Kelowna Rockets, recording 57 points (19+38) and a plus-56 rating in 203 career WHL games. He set career-highs in goals (13), assists (22) and points (35) during the 2016-17 season and helped the Rockets capture the Ed Chynoweth Cup as WHL champions during his rookie campaign in 2014-15.

Images from this story

