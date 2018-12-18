PPL Center Ranks #3 in Pennsylvania in Pollstar's 2018 Year-End Rankings

Allentown, PA - The Lehigh Valley's state-of-the-art PPL Center is listed among the world's top venues in Pollstar's Year-End Rankings for 2018. As a leading worldwide trade publication for the concert industry, Pollstar is a source for live entertainment professionals with breaking news, emerging trends, and reporting on the hottest tours, venues, and promoters in the industry.

Pollstar released its year-end report revealing worldwide rankings for number of tickets sold for venues of all sizes across the globe. Among the arena venues reported worldwide, PPL Center ranked as Pennsylvania's third highest arena on Pollstar's chart for Top 200 Arenas, behind only Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center and PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. Both Pennsylvania arenas to precede PPL Center can obtain a maximum capacity of nearly double that of the Lehigh Valley's largest indoor venue.

2018 presented a compilation of notable moments at PPL Center -

- One (1) Atlantic Division Championship for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, who advanced to the third round of the Calder Cup Playoffs

- Two (2) farewell tours of world-renowned artists: Ozzy Osbourne, No More Tours 2 (August 30); and Sir Elton John, Farewell Yellow Brick Road (September 8)

- Three (3) tour kickoffs: Cole Swindell, Reason to Drink Tour (February 15); Ozzy Osbourne, No More Tours 2 (August 30); and Sir Elton John, Farewell Yellow Brick Road (September 8)

- Four (4) sold out concerts: Romeo Santos (March 8), Bon Jovi (May 2), Ozzy Osbourne (August 30), and Sir Elton John (September 8)

- Five (5) never-before-seen events at PPL Center: Disney On Ice Presents Frozen (January 17-21), NCAA DI Men's Ice Hockey Midwest Regional (March 24-25), PAW Patrol Live (April 7-8), Stars On Ice (April 19), and X-Treme International Ice Racing (October 28)

PPL Center also ranked #60 in the United States and #111 Worldwide. "This is really a testament to the Lehigh Valley citizens who support the entertainment options that PPL Center brings to our community," said Gunnar Fox, General Manager, PPL Center. "Our staff strives to produce a diverse lineup of events and to provide unforgettable experiences to all of our guests. We're excited for the incredible talent we've been able to welcome to Allentown over the past four years and to continue that trend into 2019 and beyond."

