Stars Upended by Wolves in Morning Tilt

ROSEMONT, Illinois - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, were unable to overcome a fast start by the Chicago Wolves this morning, falling 6-1 at the Allstate Arena to end the club's three-game road trip. Texas scored once in the first period of the 11:00 a.m. start against Chicago.

The Wolves opened the scoring in the first seven minutes with three goals. Chicago's Zach Whitecloud fired a long shot from the right point through traffic to open the scoring at 4:40. The goal was one of two by Whitecloud who also notched a tally at the start of the second period. Tomas Hyka and Keegan Kolesar each scored goals for the Wolves nine seconds apart just past the six minute mark. Hyka's power play goal was followed up by a 2-on-1 in the next faceoff as the Wolves continued to drive forward.

On the Stars first power play of the game, they would respond. Travis Morin net his fifth goal of the year and third power play goal of the season at 10:39. Erik Condra found his alternate captain counterpart inside of the left hash mark for a quick one-timer. The puck rang the left post and traveled into the net to make it 3-1.

Texas eventually outshot the Wolves in the period 11 to 8 and turned a corner after scoring the goal. The Wolves would keep the Stars from finding the net again as Oscar Dansk made 23 saves in the win.

Half a minute into the second period, the Wolves capitalized on a loose puck atop the crease, giving Whitecloud his second goal of the night. Later in the period, Brandon Pirri notched his 17th of the season during a 2-on-1 transition, which ended the effort for Landon Bow. The Stars netminder left the game with 10 saves and relief goaltender Philippe Desrosiers ended his appearance with eight stops.

The Wolves added one final power play goal at 10:37 of the third period, putting Daniel Carr on the board. The goal put Chicago 2-for-4 on the power play, while the Stars ended the game 1-for-4 on the man advantage.

Texas and Chicago will not meet again until February after only playing three games through the month of December. The Stars return home to play eight of the next ten games at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

