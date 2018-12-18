Hot Hockey...Cold Beer Introducing the Chicago Wolves Craft Beer Arena Crawl
December 18, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
GLENVIEW, ILL. - Chicago hockey fans can toast Chicago Wolves wins in style commencing this Friday, Dec. 21, when the team hosts the first of several Craft Beer Arena Crawl events at Allstate Arena.
For $40, fans receive a game ticket, three unique craft beers and for bragging rights, a commemorative T-shirt.
"We're celebrating our 25th Anniversary season with a range of new experiences for our fans and what better way to watch some hot hockey than with a cold craft beer or three," said Wolves president Mike Gordon.
Each arena crawl begins at Allstate Arena's Budweiser Brew House, which opens one hour before game time. The crawl then makes two more stops inside the arena with a different craft beer available each time. Upon completion of the crawl, participants receive a T-shirt that commemorates the event.
Fans can sign up for the Craft Beer Arena Crawl in advance by visiting www.ChicagoWolvesStore.com. Those who already have tickets for the game can sign up for the crawl at the Budweiser Brew House for just $20.
In addition to Friday night's inaugural event, the Wolves will continue to host the crawl in the coming new year on Jan. 2, Jan. 4, Jan. 16, Feb. 26 and March 15. To find the best deals on tickets and join in the fun, visit ChicagoWolvesStore.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.
Craft Beer Arena Crawl dates
Friday, Dec. 21: 7 p.m. versus Rockford IceHogs
Wednesday, Jan. 2: 7 p.m. versus Iowa Wild
Friday, Jan. 4: 7 p.m. versus San Antonio Rampage
Wednesday, Jan. 16: 7 p.m. versus Grand Rapids Griffins
Tuesday, Feb. 26: 7 p.m. versus Rockford IceHogs
Friday, March 15: 7 p.m. versus Cleveland Monsters
