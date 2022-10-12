Texas Stars Send Four Players to Idaho Steelheads
October 12, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR Park, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today the team reduced the training camp roster by four players. The Stars training camp roster now stands at 26 players, including 15 forwards, eight defensemen and three goaltenders.
Click here to view the updated training camp roster
Dawson Barteaux - D - Reassigned by Dallas to Idaho Steelheads (ECHL)
Owen Headrick - D - Loaned to Idaho Steelheads (ECHL)
Jordan Kawaguchi - C - Loaned to Idaho Steelheads (ECHL)
Remi Poirier - G - Reassigned by Dallas to Idaho Steelheads (ECHL)
The Stars open the 2022-23 season Friday at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park when they host the Colorado Eagles at 7:00 p.m. Fans attending will receive a Texas Stars magnet schedule. Tickets are on sale now at www.texasstars.com/tickets.
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 12, 2022
- San Diego Gulls Sign Luka Profaca to a One-Year Contract - San Diego Gulls
- Silver Knights Announce 2022-23 Broadcast Schedule - Henderson Silver Knights
- Texas Stars Send Four Players to Idaho Steelheads - Texas Stars
- Iowa Wild Assigns Patrick Curry - Iowa Wild
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Max Cajkovic to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Moose Reduce Roster by Four Players - Manitoba Moose
- Iowa Wild Announces Captains for 2022-23 Season - Iowa Wild
- New 3:00 p.m. Start Time Set for Monsters Home Game Saturday, October 15 - Cleveland Monsters
- Roadrunners Announce 2022-2023 El Lazo de Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Tampa Bay Lightning, Syracuse Crunch Announce Five-Year Affiliation Extension - Syracuse Crunch
- Justin Sourdif Joins Checkers - Charlotte Checkers
- Blue Jackets Recall Jet Greaves, Loan Forward Kent Johnson to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Devils Assigns Second Overall Pick Nemec to Comets - Utica Comets
- The Bridgeport Report: Season Preview - Bridgeport Islanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.