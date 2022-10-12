Texas Stars Send Four Players to Idaho Steelheads

October 12, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release







CEDAR Park, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today the team reduced the training camp roster by four players. The Stars training camp roster now stands at 26 players, including 15 forwards, eight defensemen and three goaltenders.

Click here to view the updated training camp roster

Dawson Barteaux - D - Reassigned by Dallas to Idaho Steelheads (ECHL)

Owen Headrick - D - Loaned to Idaho Steelheads (ECHL)

Jordan Kawaguchi - C - Loaned to Idaho Steelheads (ECHL)

Remi Poirier - G - Reassigned by Dallas to Idaho Steelheads (ECHL)

The Stars open the 2022-23 season Friday at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park when they host the Colorado Eagles at 7:00 p.m. Fans attending will receive a Texas Stars magnet schedule. Tickets are on sale now at www.texasstars.com/tickets.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.