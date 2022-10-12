Silver Knights Announce 2022-23 Broadcast Schedule
October 12, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today, October 12, the local television broadcast schedule for the 2022-23 season. The Silver Knights will play 12 televised home games this season, beginning Saturday, October 15 at 3 p.m. PT against the Tucson Roadrunners on The CW-Las Vegas.
For a third season, the Silver Knights will split their schedule between The CW-Las Vegas (channel 33 or cable 6) and MY LVTV (over-the-air on channel 33.2, Cox Cable channel 12, and on channel 21 on DIRECTV and Dish Network). All televised games will feature a 30-minute post-game show.
Silver Knights games will continue to be broadcast on radio on 1230AM The Game (KLAV), the flagship radio station of the Silver Knights. HSK Today, the Silver Knights' weekly insider radio program, will air every Wednesday at 2 p.m.
Silver Knights play-by-play broadcaster Brian McCormack will call the action for all Silver Knights games, and he will be joined during televised broadcasts by a rotation of Golden Knights broadcast talents like Darren Eliot, Gary Lawless, Daren Millard, and others throughout the season.
TELEVISION BROADCAST SCHEDULE
Dates and times are subject to change. All times local.
October
Sat., Oct. 15 vs TUC at 3:00 p.m. - The CW-Las Vegas
November
Fri., Nov. 25 vs SJ at 1:00 p.m. - MY LVTV
Sun., Nov. 27 vs SD at 5:00 p.m. - The CW-Las Vegas
December
Sat., Dec. 3 vs CV at 7:00 p.m. - MY LVTV
Sat., Dec. 17 vs ABB at 3:00 p.m. - The CW-Las Vegas
January
Sun., Jan. 1 vs SD at 2:00 p.m. - The CW-Las Vegas
Sat., Jan. 14 vs CGY at 3:00 p.m. - The CW-Las Vegas
February
Sat., Feb. 11 vs ONT at 7:00 p.m. - MY LVTV
Sun., Feb. 26 vs CGY at 2:00 p.m. - The CW-Las Vegas
March
Fri., Mar. 24 vs CV at 7:00 p.m. - MY LVTV
April
Fri., Apr. 7 vs BAK at 7:00 p.m. - MY LVTV
Sat., Apr. 15 vs ONT at 7:00 p.m. - MY LVTV
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 12, 2022
- San Diego Gulls Sign Luka Profaca to a One-Year Contract - San Diego Gulls
- Silver Knights Announce 2022-23 Broadcast Schedule - Henderson Silver Knights
- Texas Stars Send Four Players to Idaho Steelheads - Texas Stars
- Iowa Wild Assigns Patrick Curry - Iowa Wild
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Max Cajkovic to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Moose Reduce Roster by Four Players - Manitoba Moose
- Iowa Wild Announces Captains for 2022-23 Season - Iowa Wild
- New 3:00 p.m. Start Time Set for Monsters Home Game Saturday, October 15 - Cleveland Monsters
- Roadrunners Announce 2022-2023 El Lazo de Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Tampa Bay Lightning, Syracuse Crunch Announce Five-Year Affiliation Extension - Syracuse Crunch
- Justin Sourdif Joins Checkers - Charlotte Checkers
- Blue Jackets Recall Jet Greaves, Loan Forward Kent Johnson to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Devils Assigns Second Overall Pick Nemec to Comets - Utica Comets
- The Bridgeport Report: Season Preview - Bridgeport Islanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Henderson Silver Knights Stories
- Silver Knights Announce 2022-23 Broadcast Schedule
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for Opening Knight on Friday, October 14
- Silver Knights Announce Roster Transactions
- Silver Knights Announce Roster Transactions
- The Henderson Silver Knights Triumphed Over the Tucson Roadrunners, 2-1, in Final Preseason Game