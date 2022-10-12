Silver Knights Announce 2022-23 Broadcast Schedule

HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today, October 12, the local television broadcast schedule for the 2022-23 season. The Silver Knights will play 12 televised home games this season, beginning Saturday, October 15 at 3 p.m. PT against the Tucson Roadrunners on The CW-Las Vegas.

For a third season, the Silver Knights will split their schedule between The CW-Las Vegas (channel 33 or cable 6) and MY LVTV (over-the-air on channel 33.2, Cox Cable channel 12, and on channel 21 on DIRECTV and Dish Network). All televised games will feature a 30-minute post-game show.

Silver Knights games will continue to be broadcast on radio on 1230AM The Game (KLAV), the flagship radio station of the Silver Knights. HSK Today, the Silver Knights' weekly insider radio program, will air every Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Silver Knights play-by-play broadcaster Brian McCormack will call the action for all Silver Knights games, and he will be joined during televised broadcasts by a rotation of Golden Knights broadcast talents like Darren Eliot, Gary Lawless, Daren Millard, and others throughout the season.

TELEVISION BROADCAST SCHEDULE

Dates and times are subject to change. All times local.

October

Sat., Oct. 15 vs TUC at 3:00 p.m. - The CW-Las Vegas

November

Fri., Nov. 25 vs SJ at 1:00 p.m. - MY LVTV

Sun., Nov. 27 vs SD at 5:00 p.m. - The CW-Las Vegas

December

Sat., Dec. 3 vs CV at 7:00 p.m. - MY LVTV

Sat., Dec. 17 vs ABB at 3:00 p.m. - The CW-Las Vegas

January

Sun., Jan. 1 vs SD at 2:00 p.m. - The CW-Las Vegas

Sat., Jan. 14 vs CGY at 3:00 p.m. - The CW-Las Vegas

February

Sat., Feb. 11 vs ONT at 7:00 p.m. - MY LVTV

Sun., Feb. 26 vs CGY at 2:00 p.m. - The CW-Las Vegas

March

Fri., Mar. 24 vs CV at 7:00 p.m. - MY LVTV

April

Fri., Apr. 7 vs BAK at 7:00 p.m. - MY LVTV

Sat., Apr. 15 vs ONT at 7:00 p.m. - MY LVTV

