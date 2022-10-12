Home Opener And Fan Fest Details

October 12, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release







The Belleville Sens will host the Laval Rocket for the 2022-23 Home Opener, presented by CAA, this Saturday, October 15, 2022 at CAA Arena.

The festivities will begin at 4:00 p.m. with the players' red-carpet entrance, where fans can meet their favourite Belleville Sens players and get autographs, as the players arrive. Fan Fest continues in the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre gymnasium with hockey-themed games and activities, a magic show, face painting, a balloon artist, and more!

The CAA Members Lounge will also be open throughout the afternoon, with an exclusive player meet-and-greet, and autograph signing. The first 300 CAA members to enter the Fan Fest and show their CAA card will receive a free hotdog and refreshments.

Fans are encouraged to get to their seats early as well for the season-opening pregame ceremony, where they'll get introduced to this year's roster, coaches, and support staff.

Questions regarding our Home Opener and Fan Fest this Saturday can be directed to info@bellevillesens.com.

Don't miss out on our 'Hat Pack' Ticket Special! Get two tickets to selected games and receive 2 promo Belleville Sens hats!

Tickets for all 36 Belleville Sens home games are ON SALE NOW online via Ticketmaster, or by appointment, by calling the Belleville Sens Box Office line at 613-967-8067.

HOME OPENER: Belleville Senators vs Laval Rocket, Saturday, Oct 15, 7:05 pm

Belleville Senators vs Springfield Thunderbirds, Friday, Oct 21, 7:05 pm

MOLSON SUPER SATURDAY: Belleville Senators vs Springfield Thunderbirds, Saturday, Oct 22, 7:05 pm

Additional information on single game ticket prices, season ticket memberships, flex packs, group tickets and more, can be found by visiting the Belleville Sens website.

DASH into the Home Opener with a game-worn or signed replica Belleville Sens Jersey! One lucky buyer will win 2 tickets to our Home Opener: Presented by CAA this Saturday! The winner will be picked the morning of.

Get the best price on tickets with a group of 10 or more! Prices starting at $21.50/ticket all in for the perfect outing with your crew and unique experiences with the Belleville Sens!

Our group experiences are offered with minor hockey, birthday parties, premium seating, performance groups, and more. Get more info here and book your crew in for a perfect night out!

