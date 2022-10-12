Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Max Cajkovic to Orlando Solar Bears
October 12, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forward Max Cajkovic from the Syracuse Crunch to the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, Crunch General Manager Stacy Roest announced today.
Cajkovic, 21, skated in 20 games with the Crunch last season tallying three goals and three assists. The 5-foot-11, 204-pound forward also appeared in 25 games with the Solar Bears recording eight goals and four assists.
Cajkovic was selected by the Lightning in the third round, 89th overall, at the 2019 NHL Draft.
Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2022-23 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 12, 2022
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Max Cajkovic to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Moose Reduce Roster by Four Players - Manitoba Moose
- Iowa Wild Announces Captains for 2022-23 Season - Iowa Wild
- New 3:00 p.m. Start Time Set for Monsters Home Game Saturday, October 15 - Cleveland Monsters
- Roadrunners Announce 2022-2023 El Lazo de Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Tampa Bay Lightning, Syracuse Crunch Announce Five-Year Affiliation Extension - Syracuse Crunch
- Justin Sourdif Joins Checkers - Charlotte Checkers
- Blue Jackets Recall Jet Greaves, Loan Forward Kent Johnson to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Devils Assigns Second Overall Pick Nemec to Comets - Utica Comets
- The Bridgeport Report: Season Preview - Bridgeport Islanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Syracuse Crunch Stories
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Max Cajkovic to Orlando Solar Bears
- Tampa Bay Lightning, Syracuse Crunch Announce Five-Year Affiliation Extension
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Dmitry Semykin to Orlando Solar Bears
- Syracuse Crunch Announce Details for Home Opener Presented by Upstate University Hospital October 22
- Tampa Bay Lightning Sign Forward P.C. Labrie to One-Year, Two-Way Contract