Iowa Wild Announces Captains for 2022-23 Season

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild today announced Steven Fogarty, Joe Hicketts, Mason Shaw, and Dakota Mermis as team captains for the 2022-23 season. Shaw will serve as the team captain, and Fogarty, Hicketts, and Mermis will serve as alternate captains.

Shaw, 23 (11/3/98), is entering his sixth season in professional hockey and his sixth with Iowa. The forward finished third on Iowa in goals (22) and set a career high in points (52) in 2021-22. Shaw also made his NHL debut last season on Dec. 9, 2021 at San Jose and was drafted in the fourth round (#97 overall) in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

Fogarty, 29 (4/19/93), will skate in his first season with the Iowa Wild and his eighth professional season. He previously served as captain of the Rochester Americans in 2020-21, Hartford Wolfpack in 2019-20, and Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the 2015-16 seasons. Fogarty also a played three seasons at Edina High School in Minnesota from 2008-11.

Hicketts, 26 (5/4/96), is entering his seventh professional season and his second with the Wild. He led Iowa defensemen and finished second in the AHL in scoring with 12 points during the 2021-22 season. Hicketts formerly won the Calder Cup with the Grand Rapids Griffins in 2016-17 and won a gold medal with Team Canada at the 2014-15 World Junior Championships.

Mermis, 28 (1/5/94), will skate in his third season with Iowa and his eighth professional season. Following the 2021-22 season, he won the Yanick Dupré Memorial Award as the AHL Person of the Year for his contributions to the Des Moines community. Mermis served as the alternate captain of the Binghamton Senators during the 2019-20 season and held the same title during the 2017-18 campaign as a member of the Tuscon Roadrunners. He also served as the captain of Tuscon in 2018-19.

The Iowa Wild open the 2022-23 season on Friday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. against the San Jose Barracuda at Wells Fargo Arena.

