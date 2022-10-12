New 3:00 p.m. Start Time Set for Monsters Home Game Saturday, October 15
October 12, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - In support of the Cleveland Guardians playoff run and Saturday's American League Division Series game starting at 7:37 p.m. at Progressive Field, the Cleveland Monsters home game versus the Syracuse Crunch on Saturday, October 15, originally scheduled for 7:00 p.m., will now begin at 3:00 p.m. Doors at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will open at 2:00 p.m. This new start time will give fans the opportunity to cheer on both teams.
For fans holding tickets to Saturday's Monsters game, no action is necessary as all game time information will update in ticketholders' SeatGeek accounts. Fans with additional questions may contact the Monsters Ticket Sales Team at (216) 420-0000. Tickets for Saturday's game remain available starting at just $10. Click here to purchase.
