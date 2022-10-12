Iowa Wild Assigns Patrick Curry
October 12, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild General Manager Mike Murray today announced that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has assigned forward Patrick Curry to the Iowa Heartlanders of the ECHL.
