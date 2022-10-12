The Bridgeport Report: Season Preview

The Bridgeport Islanders begin their 72-game regular season with three in a row on the road before hosting their home opener on Saturday, October 22nd at 7 p.m. against the Laval Rocket. The first two games take place this weekend when the Islanders travel to Providence, R.I. and Springfield, Mass.

The Islanders currently carry a 26-man training camp roster comprised of 15 forwards, nine defensemen and two goaltenders, which includes five AHL rookies and six veterans. Bridgeport is expected to present a similar roster when the season opens on Friday against the Providence Bruins. Last season, Simon Holmstrom led the Islanders in scoring against Providence, recording nine points (two goals, seven assists) in 12 games against the Bruins.

Before a five-day break from play, the Islanders travel to Springfield this Saturday to take on the 2021 Calder Cup runner-up Thunderbirds.

Bridgeport played two preseason games last weekend and dropped both to the Hartford Wolf Pack, losing 5-4 in the first and 5-1 in the second. Over those games, Jimmy Lambert (one goal, two assists) and Ruslan Iskhakov (one goal, two assists) led the team with three points apiece.

The Week Ahead

Friday, Oct. 14th (7:05 p.m.): The Islanders travel to Providence, R.I. to take on the Boston Bruins' affiliate. Last season, the Islanders and Bruins met 12 times ending in a 6-4-0-2 record, with a 3-2-0-1 record as the visitors.

Saturday, Oct. 15th (7:05 p.m.): The Islanders head to Springfield, Mass. to play the St. Louis Blues' affiliate on Saturday. The Thunderbirds gave Bridgeport plenty of trouble last season, handing the Islanders a 3-7-1-1 record in 12 meetings.

Ice Chips

Schneider Returns for Year 16: Goaltender Cory Schneider (pictured) heads into his third season with Bridgeport after ending the 2021-22 season fifth among all AHL goalies in save percentage (.921), and with a 14-11-4 record. The former first-round pick (#26 overall in 2004 by Vancouver) signed a one-year contract to stay with the Islanders in September.

Helgeson Eyes Franchise Record: Seth Helgeson returns for his sixth season in Bridgeport, his third as team captain. With 305 career games played, the defenseman needs to appear in 64 more to break the franchise record for games played, a record held by Mark Wotton (2006-2011).

Thompson's Tenth Term: Brent Thompson is now the longest-tenured head coach in the American Hockey League with his current team. He enters the season six wins away from 300 total (294-256-42-23).

Quick Hits: Arnaud Durandeau is expected to hit 100 career AHL regular-season appearances (all with Bridgeport) on Friday night... Jeff Kubiak is expected to play his 200th career AHL game (also all with Bridgeport) on Saturday against Springfield... Last year, Chris Terry recorded the first 30-goal season for a Bridgeport skater since Trevor Smith in 2008-09... Ruslan Iskhakov, Jimmy Lambert, William Dufour and Vincent Sevigny could all make their AHL debuts on Friday.

Across the Sound: The New York Islanders have announced their 23-man opening-night roster ahead of Thursday's game against the Florida Panthers at UBS Arena... Forward Cal Clutterbuck was placed on injured reserve and is considered day-to-day... Former Bridgeport forward Oliver Wahlstrom is expected to be ready for Thursday after missing three of five preseason games.

