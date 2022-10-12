San Diego Gulls Sign Luka Profaca to a One-Year Contract
October 12, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed defenseman Luka Profaca to a one-year standard player contract (SPC).
Profaca, 20 (3/30/02), recorded 5-20=25 points with a +10 rating and 55 penalty minutes (PIM) in 65 games with the Guelph Storm of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) in 2021-22, setting career highs in all categories. The 6-2, 197-pound blueliner also appeared in five postseason contests with the Storm.
A native of Mississauga, Ontario, Profaca collected 5-35@ points with a +9 rating and 81 penalty minutes (PIM) in 127 career OHL games with Guelph from 2018-22. Profaca spent the majority of the 2018-19 season with the Brampton Bombers of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (GOJHL), earning 2-18 points in 41 games and All-Rookie Team honors.
